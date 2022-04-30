LIVE: Newcastle v Liverpool

Liverpool, after a Champions League win on Wednesday night, are straight back in action this Saturday lunchtime in the weekend's early kick off.

The reds travel to Newcastle United who have been rejuvenated under Eddie Howe and an £85M January transfer injection, and now have one of the best records of Premier League teams since the turn of the year.

The Magpies will have enjoyed a week of rest two, whilst the reds faced a tricky opening half against Villarreal in the semi-final of Europe's top competition midweek.

Klopp signed his new extended Liverpool contract and although Newcastle have no pressure of relegation anymore for Liverpool it is yet another final as they try and keep close to Man City at the top of the Premier League.

