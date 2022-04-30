LIVE: Newcastle v Liverpool

Liverpool, after a Champions League win on Wednesday night, are straight back in action this Saturday lunchtime in the weekend's early kick off.
The reds travel to Newcastle United who have been rejuvenated under Eddie Howe and an £85M January transfer injection, and now have one of the best records of Premier League teams since the turn of the year.
The Magpies will have enjoyed a week of rest two, whilst the reds faced a tricky opening half against Villarreal in the semi-final of Europe's top competition midweek.
Klopp signed his new extended Liverpool contract and although Newcastle have no pressure of relegation anymore for Liverpool it is yet another final as they try and keep close to Man City at the top of the Premier League.
Live Updates
All over.
FT: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool
Liverpool with plenty of chances - should have won comfortably in terms of scoreline, but won comfortably in terms of performance.
The reds go top of the league with 82 points. Man City play Leeds tonight so this may be temporary.
90+3' Fabinho sends a late free kick off target for Liverpool.
Final few seconds now.
90' Salah just showed a bit too much of that ball to Dubravka who collects. He had been on a powerful run to get the ball into the centre of the penalty area.
Four minutes added time.
87' A real save from Alisson from Guimaraes who drills it low. Alisson is all over that though.
Liverpool haven't looked in huge danger this half and should have added about three of their own.
No signs of nerves amongst the players yet.
85' Krafth replaced by Jacon Murphy
79' Another one for the reds. Diogo Jota this time and tipped over by Dubravka.
He's been by far the busier of the goalkeepers. Liverpool might get nervous that this remains just 1-0 - it should be more.
77' Chris Wood one on one with Alisson. The Liverpool keeper saves, but it was all offside anyway.
77' Milner's put in a good shift today but it comes to an end. Thiago sent on to replace him.
73' Salah's arrival has breathed fresh life into the reds. The Egyptian is getting everywhere - he's already had a couple of half chances - a header and a left footed curler.
Diogo Jota too with a great chance - lashed it straight at Dubravka though.
67' Newcastle - Chris Wood on for Joe Willock.
68' Liverpool - Salah on for Mane, Fabinho on for Henderson.
Mane had collected a yellow card just prior to that substitution.
63' Sadio Mane should have another. Great work from Keita and Gomez especially but Mane drags it wide from about 8 yards out. Too lax.
61' Fabian Schar is down and looks set to go off here.
He's replaced by Lascelles for Newcastle.
56' Couple of free kicks, signs of life for Newcastle in this half.
Liverpool need to get back into this quickly before they hand the Geordies an equaliser.
51' Joe Gomez booked for Liverpool. Foul on Joe Willock.
Back underway.
HT: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool
The reds have had plenty of chances but are just the one goal ahead after a quick move between Jota and Keita, resulted in Naby putting the reds ahead.
Options on the bench for the reds if required. Liverpool will be looking for a cushion in the second half.
43' Diogo Jota and Joelinton have a bit of a coming together.
End result is that they both get booked.
41' Jordan Henderson whips it in, from quite a central position, but Jota jumps spins and heads that goalbound from the edge of the area.
Dubravka has to tip that over.
From the corner, Milner has a powerful shot that he puts a couple of yards wide.
39' Almiron miles offside, collects the ball, and Alisson makes a good attempt at stopping him before he rolls it into the net.
Flag the goes up.
34' Liverpool increasing their pressure in phases. Joe Gomez has got himself quite high up the pitch a couple of times and has been swinging in some crosses.
Luis Diaz now finds Sadio Mane but it's a weak shot and that won't trouble Dubravka.
27' Saint-Maximin, from distance, puts a chance wide of the goal.
The clouds have rolled in at Newcastle now.
No foul there. It's Milner that gets kicked#NEWLIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/pYozN6tvyc— Dieter Pfeiffer (@DieterPfeiffer) April 30, 2022
19' One two from Jota and Naby Keita and Keita works that well to skip past people and stick it in the net.
VAR check for a Milner tackle in the build up but Milner got the ball.
1-0.
9' James Milner corner and it's met perfectly by a Virgil van Dijk volley but that was well over!
8' Robertson sends a ball down the field but Dubravka gets there before Mane.
And then Keita has a low shot that is deflected wide by Dan Burn but the ref awards a goal kick instead of a corner.
5' Jota wins the reds a free kick. Robertson swings it in, two Newcastle headers, Jota chests down but fires wide.
2' Sadio Mane slips which allows Newcastle to get control of the ball. Falls to Shelvey who shoots but he drills it in to the ground and it bounces up easily for Alisson to collect.
1' Luis Diaz starting on the right hand side with Jota down the middle.
Underway.
Teams out on to the St James' Park pitch. Good atmosphere at the ground today.
It's a lovely sunny day in Newcastle today. Klopp is out on the pitch watching his players going through their training exercises and keeping an eye on Newcastle's build up to this game.
He has praised Eddie Howe's impact at the North East club, and he has also told TV that he had to make changes to his team during this exceptionally busy period.
The Geordies are sent out as folllows:
Dubravka, Schar, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Shelvey, Willock, Guimarães, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almirón
Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie, Murphy, Longstaff, Wood, Gayle
Liverpol make five changes from midweek.
Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Mane, Diaz, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Konate, Thiago, Salah, Jones, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott.
Jurgen Klopp has not had it all his own way at St James' Park in recent years.
The reds have two wins and two draws up in Newcastle in their last four outings.