Spurs 1-2 LFC: As it happened

Any lingering hopes of Liverpool making the top four before the World Cup are over after a terrible two weeks in the Premier League.

Defeats against Nottingham Forest away and then Leeds at Anfield have consigned the reds to (currently) 9th place after a horribly symmetrical record of W4, D4, L4 in the opening 12 games.

And a trip to 3rd placed Spurs is likely the last thing the reds needed after a particularly unpleasant league fortnight.

The reds Champions League form has, thankfully, been much improved and has provided the only joy of the season to date.

We enter this final pre World Cup week, with a potential six Premier League points and a League Cup advancement at stake.

Can the reds wake from their slumber against an impressive looking Antonio Conte team?

Here's how the game unfolded on our Spurs 1-2 LFC Live Blog



As it happened...