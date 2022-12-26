As it happened: Aston Villa 1-3 LFC

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa for their first Premier League game after the World Cup break.

The reds first half season started poorly although there were flickering signs of an improvement in October and November as they hauled themselves back into the top six.

There is still a gap that needs to be closed however if they are to get back into the top four and the first game back against an improving Aston Villa side will be a tough test.

The reds equipped themselves fairly well in a midweek League Cup clash against Man City but that ultimately ended in defeat.

Three points away from home here today would represent a third consecutive Premier League win - something not yet achieved so far this season.

Follow the game with us here.

As it happened...