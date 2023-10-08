As it happened: Brighton 2-2 LFC

Liverpool travel to Brighton and Hove Albion for the final game before the international break.

Both teams witnessed horror shows in their last Premier League game and will desperate to make amends by ending the weekend inside the top four.

For Liverpool, it was a shocking visit to the Tottenham Stadium. The reds ended the game with 9 men after two debatable sendings off, and were denied a legal goal scored by Luis Diaz which would have put the reds in front. Joel Matip compounded the misery when he scored an own goal in the dying seconds of the match.

For Brighton, they had a very rare off day in what has been a sparkling 12 months. They were trashed 6-1 away at Villa who are sitting in 5th place, separating today's two teams in the league.

In midweek, Brighton drew 2-2 away at Marseille, whilst the reds won 2-0 at home against Union SG - both Europa League games.

The reds have now won any of the last 3 competitive games against Brighton. A win for the reds will see them in 2nd place, Brighton could move into 3rd if they collect all the points.

Here's how the game unfolded.



As it happened...