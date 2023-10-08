As it happened: Brighton 2-2 LFC

Liverpool travel to Brighton and Hove Albion for the final game before the international break.
Both teams witnessed horror shows in their last Premier League game and will desperate to make amends by ending the weekend inside the top four.
For Liverpool, it was a shocking visit to the Tottenham Stadium. The reds ended the game with 9 men after two debatable sendings off, and were denied a legal goal scored by Luis Diaz which would have put the reds in front. Joel Matip compounded the misery when he scored an own goal in the dying seconds of the match.
For Brighton, they had a very rare off day in what has been a sparkling 12 months. They were trashed 6-1 away at Villa who are sitting in 5th place, separating today's two teams in the league.
In midweek, Brighton drew 2-2 away at Marseille, whilst the reds won 2-0 at home against Union SG - both Europa League games.
The reds have now won any of the last 3 competitive games against Brighton. A win for the reds will see them in 2nd place, Brighton could move into 3rd if they collect all the points.
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
Team news incoming...
With Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota suspended there is a big decision over the midfield structure.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp marks 8 years today since he was announced as the new Liverpool manager.
It has been some period since he arrived calling himself 'the Normal One'.
Three European Cup finals, including winning the 6th European Cup and ending the long awaited return of the English title. FA Cup, League Cup and the World Club Cup - all the major prizes won under his tenure.
Can he do it again though?
Liverpool bring back Trent Alexander-Arnold into the starting Premier League XI. Nunez and Elliott are the other two to start for the reds.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Diaz, Salah, Nunez.
Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Endo, Konate, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Chambers, Doak, Quansah.
Verbruggen, Veltman, Dunk, Júlio, Groß, March, Baleba, Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma, Ferguson
Subs: Steele, van Hecke, Webster, Hinshelwood, Dahoud, Lallana, Gilmour, Welbeck, Fati
Here we go then!
A good day for football.
The South Coast, and much of the UK, basked in glorious October sunshine this afternoon.
11' Bright start for the two teams. Joao Pedro just getting a little bit of treatment after van Dijk accidentally stood on his toes.
15' Brighton straight on it - ready to capitalise for any Liverpool defenders dwelling on the ball. De Zerbi has done a great job with this side.
The likes of Mitoma and Joao Pedro are strong threats.
21' Brighton take the lead through Simon Adingra.
The home team have started well and Liverpool, as is traditional, concede first.
Virgil van Dijk passes out of defence - Mac Allister doesn't collect it quick enough and Simon Adingra is straight in and fires home.
24' Some nice one touch football on display there from Liverpool - Salah tries the curling shot from the corner of the area but it misses the target.
Liverpool with an uphill battle here against a very good Premier League side.
40' Mo Salah levels. Drills it in just before the half time break. 1-1.
Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez to Salah. Great move, great press, great goal.
44' Szoboszlai dragged down in the area. Ref gives a pen and VAR confirms it.
45' Salah puts the penalty away. Liverpool take the lead 2-1.
The reds back on top.
HT: Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
The reds, as is standard, have turned this game around after going a goal down. Brighton exquisite up front but Szoboszlai heavily involved for both Liverpool goals. A class act.
Some surprise that no card was given for that foul on Szoboszlai that led to Liverpool's penalty.
Still lots to do - Brighton super dangerous.
192 goals (and counting) in 315 LFC games. Egyptian King. ???? pic.twitter.com/PU4rDueit7— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) October 8, 2023
45' Bakc underway. LFC make a change - Gravenberch replaces Elliott at half time.
49' Simon Adringa has some phenomenal pace - skipping through the LFC defence.
Thankfully there Alisson Becker is more than equal to it and helps Robertson out - the Scottish captain was easily bypassed.
54' Nunez and Szoboszlai involved in a good Liverpool move - Gravenberch hits the crossbar.
60' Danny Welbeck replaces Evan Ferguson.
63' Igor Julio replaced at the back by Jan van Hecke.
67' The referee has brought his cards. Szoboszlai booked for a stretching tackle.
70' Yellow card for De Zerbi.
Mitoma whacked the ball at van Dijk's thigh, about 2 metres away, and it hit van Dijk's leg and then bounced on to his arm.
Not a penalty and De Zerbi gets carded for complaining - despite watching it back on his tablet computer.
73' Konate comes on to replace Joel Matip.
78' Disappointing from the reds. Free kick from the corner of the area. Solly March sends it in and Lewis Dunk unopposed to poke it in.
Andy Robertson lets it come through. Poor. 2-2.
80' Pre-planned sub - Gomez comes on to replace Trent who is still working his way back to full match fitness.
84' Ball falls lovely for Joao Pedro by the penalty spot but he skies it over the bar.
Huge chance for the winner.
86' Joe Gomez booked but more importantly he's conceded another dangerous free kick.
Some poor choices by Gomez and Mac Allister in recent minutes since Brighton's equaliser.
88' Good overlap with Robbo and Diaz. Diaz goes for the shot from the corner of the box but it's high and wide.
FOUR minutes of it.
FT: Brighton 2-2 Liverpool
The reds have now failed to beat Brighton in their last four clashes, however this was an improvement upon last season's 3-0 defeat.
Brighton took the early lead - Liverpool got themselves in front before conceding from a free kick in the second half.
2-2.
Liverpool move up a place and sandwiched between Man City and Arsenal, who kick off later this afternoon.
An international break ahead - time for the reds to get someone up to speed as a defensive midfielder....