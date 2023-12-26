Burnley 0-2 LFC: Reds go top – match recap

Liverpool travel to Burnley for the Boxing Day fixture at 5:30pm.
The reds will be keen to put behind them two consecutive Premier League draws against United and Arsenal, both at Anfield, and hopefully kick their league campaign back into action.
But there have been plenty of signs of life in Burnley who were very free scoring in the Championship last year.
They appear to have tightened up defensively in recent weeks and will be a real test for the reds.
Follow the game with us here.
As it happened...
Reminder of the Liverpool team
Becker, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Quansah, van Dijk, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Salah, Gakpo, Núñez
Subs: Kelleher, Konaté, Szoboszlai , Diaz, Jones, Jota, Chambers, McConnell, Bradley
6' It's a nice start from the reds, playing in green and white.
Gakpo with a neat lay off and Nunez smashes that into the far corner from the edge of the box.
1-0 the reds!
7 goals and 7 assists so far this season for Nunez, that's a return of 1 for each 90 minutes he's played. He can do better but that's a pretty decent return so far.
22' Sander Berge of Burnley picks up the first card of the game.
Mostly Liverpool traffic so far this game.
Elliott very busy and the reds look determined to try and capitalise and get a second here.
28' Gakpo with a double strike, saved once, but at the second attempt he puts it in.
Referee awards a foul from Nunez.
Ruled out
That didn't look a big foul to be honest. Referee Tierney strikes again. Simon Hooper in the VAR room doesn't disagree.
Klopp doesn't look happy.
34' Excellent work from Gakpo unleashes Salah who smashes one that hits the crossbar.
Lovely build up from the Dutchman.
Reds should be miles ahead now in this game.
40' Endo, at the edge of the area, drops his shoulder and fires a left footed shot at goal.
That's just tipped wide. Good effort by the ever improving defensive midfielder.
HT: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
Early Nunez goal. Gakpo had one ruled out by referee Paul Tierney for a pretty much nothing foul from Nunez. Salah hit the crossbar and Endo had a good chance tipped wide.
Burnley doing well thanks in large part to a decent performance by goalkeeper James Trafford.
Back underway. A big eye on the referee in this half because Liverpool should be more than one ahead.
54' Plenty of 'keep ball' here from Liverpool. Plenty of it in the Burnley penalty area too.
Yet to find that killer ball.
Oh hang on...
55' Eventually the wall breaches. Elliott smashes it in - Liverpool stroking it around beautifully in the build up.
2-0.
56' Paul Tierney sent over to the monitor. Salah is offside and although he wasn't involved Paul Tierney thinks he was in the way of the keeper and rules it out. Back to 1-0.
67' Gakpo, Elliott and Gravenberch off. They should be enjoying a 3-0 lead here. On comes Szoboszlai, Diaz and Curtis Jones.
77' Trent booked by Paul Tierney.
You will not be surprised to hear that Liverpool (who should be 3-0 up) but had two of them ruled out are a bit less confident now.
Hard playing against 12 men and the VAR Simon Hooper.
Makes great TV though for the 'most exciting football league'. All seems a bit fixed here - almost like we're heading for a phantom Burnley penalty at some stage.
84' Diogo Jota marks his return to action. Replacing Nunez.
86' Chested down from Trent and he lashes the shot, just wide of the goal.
Nathan Redmon and Brunn Larsen both now on for Burnley too.
87' Wow. Terrible pass across the pitch from Endo in his own half and Brunn Larsen collects and chances a shot from 30 yards. Alisson saves.
Sloppy that.
90' He's been on for five minutes. JOTA!!!!
Luis Diaz with the lay off and it's a real tight angle that Jota slots in from.
2-0. Finally, done and dusted.
All over.
Liverpool go top of the league.
2-0, with two goals ruled out under dubious circumstances too.
A welcome return to action of Jota and Quansah and van Dijk get a clean sheet.
The reds have completed their 19th game of the season which is half-way through.
42 points earned and just the one defeat - coming in a game where the ref sent off two Liverpool players and chalking off a perfectly legitimate goal after a 'technical error' as they call it.
Hopes will certainly rest on a return to the Champions League but the hunt is now set for a potential 20th title.
Aston Villa about to travel to Man United.
But here's how it stands.