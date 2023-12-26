Burnley 0-2 LFC: Reds go top – match recap

Liverpool travel to Burnley for the Boxing Day fixture at 5:30pm.

The reds will be keen to put behind them two consecutive Premier League draws against United and Arsenal, both at Anfield, and hopefully kick their league campaign back into action.

But there have been plenty of signs of life in Burnley who were very free scoring in the Championship last year.

They appear to have tightened up defensively in recent weeks and will be a real test for the reds.

Follow the game with us here.

As it happened...