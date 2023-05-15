As it happened: Leicester 0-3 LFC

Despite Liverpool's improvement in results over the past two months, this last weekend's results did not go our way.

With three games remaining the reds remain 4 points behind 4th place and are relying on other teams to slip up in at least two of their three remaining games.

It seems unlikely to finish in the top four but the reds must at least try and end the season as best they could - although they are looking increasingly assured of a return to the Europa League and 5th place. A win tonight would ensure Europa League football at the minimum.

But it won't just be the reds half of Merseyside willing Liverpool on. Leicester are fighting relegation and a win tonight for them will put Everton back in the relegation zone.

A draw helps neither side so will it be Liverpool maintaining pressure at the top - or will Everton end the evening in the bottom three?

Here's how our live match blog unfolded.



As it happened...