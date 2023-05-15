As it happened: Leicester 0-3 LFC

Despite Liverpool's improvement in results over the past two months, this last weekend's results did not go our way.
With three games remaining the reds remain 4 points behind 4th place and are relying on other teams to slip up in at least two of their three remaining games.
It seems unlikely to finish in the top four but the reds must at least try and end the season as best they could - although they are looking increasingly assured of a return to the Europa League and 5th place. A win tonight would ensure Europa League football at the minimum.
But it won't just be the reds half of Merseyside willing Liverpool on. Leicester are fighting relegation and a win tonight for them will put Everton back in the relegation zone.
A draw helps neither side so will it be Liverpool maintaining pressure at the top - or will Everton end the evening in the bottom three?
Here's how our live match blog unfolded.
As it happened...
Team news incoming....
CONFIRMED LFC TEAM: Henderson and Luis Diaz replace Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Arthur, Matip.
Here's how the home side line up.
Iversen, Faes, Evans, Pereira, Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Soumare, Barnes, Vardy, Maddison
Subs: Smithies, Souttar, Kristiansen, Amartey, Thomas, Praet, Mendy, Daka, Tetê
Liverpool have lost their last two Premier League games at the King Power stadium.
The reds lost 1-0 in what was their only defeat in Britain between Christmas 2021 and the end of last season.
A bit of a bogey ground.
Teams in the tunnel.
A win tonight for Liverpool might help focus Leicester's minds on their next game - they will face Newcastle.
Underway at the King Power Stadium.
3' Early free kick from Leicester - heading into the box but it sails away from their attackers and out for a goal kick.
6' Cody Gakpo felled at the edge of the Leicester area.
Craig Pawson waves play on.
12' Maddison unleashes Barnes but he doesn't have the composure and Alisson blocks the chance for Vardy.
17' Lovely flick into the area by Trent. Poorly controlled by Gakpo but the reds salvage a corner.
Corner is eventually cleared after Craig Pawson blows his whistle for some obscure reason.
25' Not much going on really. No proper chances for either side.
Considering Leicester's situation I would have expected a little more.
Liverpool fans have been suggesting, via prose, that Leicester might get relegated with Everton. In response, the weird Leicester fans started singing 'God Save the King.'
Hope they do go down.
29' A rare moment of excitement. Robertson's lob down the wing finds Luis Diaz who drills into the side netting.\
Diaz holds his hand up - a pass was the better option there.
34' Liverpool are in the lead!! A flick from Salah and Curtis Jones is in acres of space and pokes it past Leicester's useless keeper.
Long VAR check because Luis Diaz was being checked but he was onside.
Goal stands. 1-0.
36' CURTIS JONES with a second! Wow! Dreamland!
Leicester have crumbled here. Salah once again the supplier and it's a fine finish for Curtis Jones! 2-0.
GOD SAVE OUR JONES!!!— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) May 15, 2023
Nice finish from Jones to make it 2-0!pic.twitter.com/dvLD4sLwJA— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) May 15, 2023
43' Spin and twist shot form Robertson. Just wide. Flagged for offside anyway and ironic cheers from Leicester fans.
Ironic because they probably don't realise that VAR actually looked at both Liverpool goals and they were onside.
Morons.
Not for the first time this season it was a very slow start and then Liverpool snapped into quick action.
Two goals in a few minutes.
HT: Leicester 0-2 Liverpool
Back underway.
Surely we will see a hungrier Leicester City in this half. Can Liverpool keep them at bay?
50' Iversen is stranded a bit in no mans land but Leicester manage to clear the danger. Could have been a silly third one to concede.
52' Alisson tips a Harvey Barnes curler out for a corner.
53' Pereira booked for dragging Curtis Jones back near the half way line.
55' Ibrahima Konate takes the ball off the forward running Jamie Vardy.
He made it look oh so easy. Beautiful.
They need some goals.
61' Patson Daka and Tete sent on for Harvey Barnes and Wilfred Ndidi.
63' An extended rendition of 'Si Senor' for the shortly to be departing Roberto Firmino who is watching from the stands.
Been going on for a couple of minutes now from the Liverpool end of this stadium!
Liverpool fans have been singing Si Senor for about 7 minutes here!
May 15, 2023
69' Iversen called into action to deny Salah here.
The travelling Kop are still going. Si Senor must be on about 10 minutes now!
Liverpool free kick now.
70' To the tune of Bobby Firmino's song - Trent steps up for the free kick and whoosh!!! Straight into the top corner!!
WHAT A HIT SON!
3-0!
73' Diaz off, Diogo Jota on.
74' Henderson replaced by Milner.
WORLD CLASS TRENT! ????pic.twitter.com/VOLiVIv9rN— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) May 15, 2023
79' Salah is fed for a one on one but curls it wide. Should have been 4-0!
84' Curtis Jones heads off. On comes Fabio Carvalho.
86' Konate collects Liverpool's first booking of the game. Wasn't much of a booking but it was a foul on Maddison.
87' Salah heads off after his first ever PL hat-trick of assists - on comes Harvey Elliott.
Slow start but Liverpool totally dominant for the final hour of football.
Two goals from Curtis Jones and then Trent's magnificent strike seals all three points.
Seven consecutive wins for the reds and nine games unbeaten.
Two games left of the season.
FT: Leicester 0-3 Liverpool
The away fans are loving it ???? pic.twitter.com/vbcMMuRg83— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2023
Liverpool can't finish outside the top six now.
They have dodged the Europa Conference League and will play in either the Europa League or the UEFA Champions League depending on how the next couple of weeks unfold.
Trent (on Curtis Jones): 'He's a lad who's wanted to play more but since he's come back he's taken his chance and he's definitely impressed everyone. He's got a level now that he needs to hit every game.'
Here's how the Premier League table looks tonight.
Liverpool have collected 21 points from the last 21.
Two more games to go - this Saturday at home to Aston Villa and then our final game against Southampton away.
A good collection of results in recent weeks - keep it up Liverpool!