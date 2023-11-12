As it happened: LFC 3-0 Brentford

It's another Sunday 2pm kick off for Liverpool due to Thursday night Europa League involvement.

The reds host Brentford who the reds narrowly beat 1-0 last season at Anfield. Brentford collected all three points against the reds earlier in the season at their own ground - winning 3-1.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be hoping to go into the international break at least level on points with 2nd place in the Premier League.

They have endured a difficult week with a late draw at Luton (a winner ruled out by VAR in injury time) and a defeat in Toulouse on Thursday night (an equaliser ruled out by VAR in injury time).

Alexis Mac Allister misses today's game after collecting his 5th yellow card of the season last weekend and there are a number of minor injury issues and illness at the club at present.

Expect a strong starting XI with plenty of youth on the bench.

Can the reds end the week on a high?

Here's how the game unfolded.



As it happened...