As it happened: LFC 3-0 Brentford

It's another Sunday 2pm kick off for Liverpool due to Thursday night Europa League involvement.
The reds host Brentford who the reds narrowly beat 1-0 last season at Anfield. Brentford collected all three points against the reds earlier in the season at their own ground - winning 3-1.
Jurgen Klopp's side will be hoping to go into the international break at least level on points with 2nd place in the Premier League.
They have endured a difficult week with a late draw at Luton (a winner ruled out by VAR in injury time) and a defeat in Toulouse on Thursday night (an equaliser ruled out by VAR in injury time).
Alexis Mac Allister misses today's game after collecting his 5th yellow card of the season last weekend and there are a number of minor injury issues and illness at the club at present.
Expect a strong starting XI with plenty of youth on the bench.
Can the reds end the week on a high?
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
A first involvement for 16 year old Trey Nyoni on the bench who joined the club in September from Leicester City's academy side.
Alisson, van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai , Salah, Jota, Núñez, Alexander-Arnold, Gakpo
Subs: Kelleher, Diaz, Elliott, Chambers, Quansah, Doak, Scanlon, McConnell, Nyoni
Flekken, Roerslev, Pinnock, Mee, Collins, Ajer, Janelt, Jensen, Nørgaard, Wissa, Mbuemo
Subs: Strakosha, Zanka, Baptiste, Peart-Harris, Onyeka, Olakigbe, Ghoddos, Maupay, Yarmoliuk
Teams out on to the pitch at Anfield.
Period of remembrance at Anfield including the trumpeting of The Last Post.
And we are now underway.
A reminder that today's referee is Paul Tierney. Not Jurgen Klopp's favourite. Or ours.
4' Early strong strike from Gakpo - collecting the pass from Szoboszlai at the edge of the area.
It's right at Mark Flekken though and he takes the sting out of it before collecting it.
Hoping for a quiet day for this man today....
7' Free kick for Brentford causes chaos in the Liverpool area.
An early warning there for the reds defence.
16' Nunez through ball and Salah pulls the trigger.
Flekken required to make a save.
21' Nunez sticks the ball in the net after Szoboszlai mis hit a shot.
But it's ruled out straight away for offside.
27' AND AGAIN! Nunez scores again and the flag goes up again for offside...
Two offside goals for Nunez so far - it remains 0-0.
Liverpool dominant with 70% possession and 3 shots on target in the opening half hour.
But it stays goalless for now.
33' A big chance falls Brentford's way through Bryan Mbuemo.
But Liverpool have a goalkeeper called Alisson Becker who deals with it.
Best in the world.
38' Try and cancel that one, Paul Tierney.
Mo Salah makes it 1-0 for Liverpool. Arrives just after Joel Matip given a yellow card after Norgaard jumps into HIM!
44' Brentford sticking to their gameplan of playing out from the back.
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
Dominant first half performance that from Liverpool who should perhaps be more than the goal up.
Odd couple of scares but no doubt which side has more quality.
Joel Matip had a great reaction to being awarded a ludicrous red card.
November 12, 2023
HT: Villa 2-0 Fulham
HT: Brighton 1-0 Sheff Utd
HT: West Ham 1-1 Forest
Back underway at Anfield.
54' Checking for a red card on Wataru Endo.
Check complete. No red card.
62' Mo Salah doubles Liverpool's lead.
Tsimikas at the touchline gets the cross over and it's a lovely header by the Egyptian captain.
2-0.
65' Good chance for Brentford. Corner whipped in, it takes a touch towards the back post but Wissa can't get his foot on the tap in. Alisson was scrambling across and probably would have stopped it anyway.
73' Diogo Jota makes it 3-0!
Fine individual goal - he twisted and turned from the corner of the box - got himself a good position at the edge of the area and smashed it in.
Very nice.
That goal arrived just after Thomas Frank made 3 subs for Brentford.
Neal Maupay one of the players who has come on for them.
83' Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo head off.
On comes Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz.
86' Ghoddos restricted to long range efforts and that was high and wide.
Liverpool comfortable now with the three points. That third goal has killed the game a bit from both teams.
89' Trent replaced by Jarell Quansah.
90+3' Szoboszlai replaced by McConnell.
FT: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford
The reds go to second in the Premier League after a comprehensive victory over Brentford.
A good end to a tricky week.
Two week international break now.
Chelsea are currently playing City, but here's how the table looks now.