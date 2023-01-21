Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Match recap

The weekend's Premier League action starts at Anfield as 9th placed Liverpool take on 10th placed Chelsea.

Both sides are on a measly 28 points, although the reds have played a game less than Chelsea.

Chelsea have spent a mammoth £400M since the new ownership group came into place in the middle of last year but they also have an extensive injury list at present which is hampering new manager Graham Potter's plans of world domination.

Liverpool's squad is undeniably smaller and also significantly hampered by midfielders with four front players out of action, although Darwin Nunez could well make a return to action today.

Both sides have a mammoth task to qualify for next season's Champions League with a 10 point gap opening up to 4th placed Newcastle. Can the reds be ready for this early Saturday start and get their first Premier League win of 2023?

As it happened...