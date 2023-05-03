Liverpool 1-0 Fulham: Match recap

Liverpool face their second home game in four days when they welcome Fulham tonight to Anfield.

The reds have managed to claw their way into 5th place and will be hoping to strengthen that position this evening.

Fulham are having a middle-table season and currently sit in 10th position. European qualification looks beyond their capabilities this season but they are currently winning the battle in terms of league position over their local rivals Chelsea.

The reds have managed to put four wins together extending an unbeaten stretch to six games now in the English top flight.

But there have been some nervy moments along the way with two narrow wins against West Ham and Spurs in the last week.

Will another London club provide another banana skin for the reds?

Here's how the game unfolded.



As it happened...