Liverpool 1-0 Fulham: Match recap

Liverpool face their second home game in four days when they welcome Fulham tonight to Anfield.
The reds have managed to claw their way into 5th place and will be hoping to strengthen that position this evening.
Fulham are having a middle-table season and currently sit in 10th position. European qualification looks beyond their capabilities this season but they are currently winning the battle in terms of league position over their local rivals Chelsea.
The reds have managed to put four wins together extending an unbeaten stretch to six games now in the English top flight.
But there have been some nervy moments along the way with two narrow wins against West Ham and Spurs in the last week.
Will another London club provide another banana skin for the reds?
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
Roberto Firmino is still missing for the reds, and Diogo Jota collected a knock in the win over Spurs.
Luis Diaz is expected to continue his recovery from injury - he played an hour of Sunday's game.
Nunez, Henderson and Tsimikas all back into the starting XI.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Robertson, Carvalho, Matip.
Here's how tonight's opponents line up.
Leno, Soares, Robinson, Adarabioyo, Diop, Wilson, Cairney, Palhinha, Lukic, Willian, Vinícius
Subs: Rodak, Tete, Duffy, Reed, Kebano, De Cordova-Reid, Harris, Solomon, James
Mo Salah is just two goals behind Steven Gerrard who is in 5th place in LFC's all time goalscorers.
Salah has 184 goals from 300 Liverpool appearances.
Gerrard scored 186 goals in 710 Liverpool appearances.
Man City play West Ham in tonight's other game.
And the footballing gods have smiled on City yet again as hours before kick off Declan Rice, Aguers and Soucek have all come down with a stomach bug.
West Ham are without those players and do not have a full bench.
The teams are on the pitch for Anfield's last midweek fixture of the season.
We are underway at Anfield.
Early corner for the reds but nothing doing from it.
3' Salah ball launched over the top. Nunez collects. His cross can't reach Diaz though.
Trent is running in and smashes it but it hits Diaz.
5' Ball over the top for Fulham and Wilson is in space in our area.
Wilson doesn't shoot and his pass across is intercepted by Virgil van Dijk for a corner.
6' Fulham corner. Short. Cross comes in and Virgil van Dijk is down with a head injury so the ref stops play.
Liverpool were on the break there as well.
7' This is a bright opening. Liverpool are back on it and Trent Alexander-Arnold has a 25 yard shot that Bernd Leno catches.
10' Alexander-Arnold puts one narrowly wide. Liverpool's midfield on top in terms of numbers. Salah lays that chance off for Trent who doesn't quite catch it cleanly.
15' Simple midfield pass exposes the reds. It's in to Vinicius who barges into Virgil and goes for goal. Strong hands from Alisson to save.
17' Lovely take down from Salah after a period of intricate Liverpool passing. It's stuck to his feet - such skill. Shot squirms narrowly wide.
19' Trent threads a beautiful ball through. Leno clears but Liverpool are back on it.
Nunez finds Diaz and his shot is deflected behind for a corner.
23' Curtris Jones earns a free kick. Trent is shaping up to take it but Tsimikas curls it in and there is nobody at the far corner of the goal area.
A bit of a waste that one.
26' It's been mostly Liverpool no doubt, but moments of danger from Fulham.
A great tackle there by Konate in the box to concede a corner but probably prevent something much worse.
Corner is cleared by the reds after an offside decision.
39' Diop waiting and waiting in the area, Nunez rushing in and Diop misses the ball and swipes Nunez on to the turf.
That's a penalty.
Up steps Mo Salah - BANG! Liverpool take the lead.
1-0.
Salah one goal away from Gerrard's goal total.
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Fulham
Mo Salah's penalty, after Nunez was tripped, is the difference between the two sides.
Fulham have been bright enough but the reds deserving of their lead.
Long way to go in this game however. Trent has been pivotal but at the other end both Konate and Virgil have made important tackles.
Back underway.
No changes from either side.
Liverpool kicking towards The Kop.
46' And again, an early corner in the half for Liverpool.
It's short and Fulham clear it for a throw in.
48' Henderson forward pass to Nunez who beats the offside trap, slips as he shoots and it goes wide.
50' Mazy run from Diaz, finds Salah at the corner of the area and he should have done better with it.
He's annoyed with himself there.
55' Fulham trying to build a solid base here with lots of players across the centre of the pitch. Willian hugging the touchline and definitely a danger man for the away team - earns his side a corner.
Liverpool, thankfully, deal with it.
Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson appear to be coming on soon.
It's a little bit flat now. Needs a spark. (Hopefully not a Fulham goal though!)
63' Free kick in dangerous territory here for Fulham. Curtis Jones had fouled Palhinha.
65' Tsimikas and Luis Diaz head off. Replaced by Robertson and Cody Gakpo.
72' Harry Wilson one of the three to head off - warm applause from the Liverpool crowd for the player who was brought up in the reds' academy.
De-Cordova Reid one of the three players heading on to the field.
77' The big outstretched arm of Alisson denies Vinicius from about 6 yards out.
Crucial save from the Liverpool keeper.
80' Vinicius and Willian off. Manor Solomon and Dan James on.
82' Milner, Elliott and Diogo Jota on.
Jones, Nunez and Salah off.
Liverpool perhaps with one eye on the game in less than 72 hours when they face Brentford at Anfield.
86' Fulham ending strongly. A brief moment of panic at the edge of the Liverpool box but a sliding tackle comes in that clears the ball.
At the other end it falls to Gakpo who gets a long raking pass from Elliott but he snatches at it and it goes high into the Kop.
Still the slender 1-0 lead.
90' Liverpool are playing 4-4-2 here. Trent is firmly at right back.
3 minutes added time to play.
Henderson down injured.
FT: Liverpool 1-0 Fulham
Not a classic. But three points.
Liverpool cement their place in 5th with 5 consecutive wins and they are 5 points clear in 5th place. Five.
Not much time to rest.
They face Brentford at home in about 67 hours time!
Liverpool have 12 points to play for. 71 points would be a good final return after the way it looked at the half way stage.
We face Brentford at Anfield on Saturday at 5:30pm.
There will be only one King we'll be focusing on - the Egyptian King who needs just one goal now to level Steven Gerrard's goalscoring total at Liverpool.
Can the reds win a 6th consecutive league game?