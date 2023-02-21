As it happened: LFC 2-5 Real Madrid

Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to Anfield for the 1st leg of the last 16 in the Champions League.

A few weeks back this game was all about the fear as the reds were in a horrible run of form. Since then however there have been the minor green shoots of a recovery. A few players are making their return from injury and the reds have collected six points last week and two clean sheets in the process.

But rest assured that Real Madrid represent a much sterner test over these two legs.

Liverpool were comfortably the better side in last season's Champions League final but Madrid soaked up the pressure until they hit the reds with a counter to add yet another European title to their collection.

There is a sizeable gap in the calendar until the second leg of this match so a positive result here will give the reds some buoyancy over the next few weeks of Premier League focus.

Can the reds continue their recent recovery - or will Madrid once again spoil Liverpool's party?

