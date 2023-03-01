Match Recap: LFC 2-0 Wolves

Liverpool play one of their games in hand tonight as they face Wolves for a FOURTH time in 2023.
The year is just two months old but the reds have already played them once in the Premier League and twice in the FA Cup since the new year arrived.
The reds lost the away Premier League fixture but knocked them out of the FA Cup 3rd round in the replay. Liverpool were lucky to escape with a draw in the Anfield cup fixture back in January.
The manner of the league defeat at the beginning of February was a tough one. The reds were fairly woeful in the 3-0 defeat at Molineux.
That result did at least spark some reaction from the reds, who are unbeaten in the three Premier League fixtures since, collecting two wins and a draw.
Klopp will hope to get back on track tonight after a poor draw at Crystal Palace. The games do not get much easier in the coming weeks - Liverpool face all of the top three in the next six weeks, as well as an away trip to Madrid.
Can Anfield illuminate the reds to three important points?
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
Liverpool start tonight in 7th position - a win would move the reds into 6th place
Wolves are currently three points outside the relegation zone.
Team news incoming...
Ibrahima Konate returns to the defence - along with Kostas Tsimikas. Nunez returns and changes in midfield.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gakpo, Robertson, Carvalho, Matip.
Our opponents line up with Jimenez up front and a packed midfield.
Sá, Dawson, Semedo, Kilman, Bueno, Lemina, Sarabia, Neves, Nunes, Moutinho, Jiménez
Subs: Bentley, Aït-Nouri, Collins, Otto, Podence, Gomes, Neto, Costa, Traore
Tonight's game is rearranged back from earlier in the season when the Queen died. There are FA Cup games ongoing tonight and so tonight's game is not being broadcast live on any of the UK television channels.
It is being shown in other countries around the world however, such as Peacock in the United States.
Liverpool did appear to miss quite a bit of 'danger' up front against Crystal Palace without Nunez in the side.
Gakpo makes way for Nunez, who plays alongside Jota and Salah.
This is just the third time that Jota, Nunez and Salah have started together.
They beat Rangers 2-0 at Anfield in the Champions League group stage and narrowly lost 3-2 away at Arsenal in the Premier League back at the beginning of October.
We are underway at Anfield!
While the senior team may be struggling in Europe, the U19's have got through to the quarter finals of the UEFA Youth League. Beat Porto 6-5 on pens tonight after a game that ended 1-1. They face Sporting Lisbon in the next round.— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) March 1, 2023
4' Alisson called into early action as Wolves on the advance. Moutinho denied there.
8' Lively start from Bajcetic. Solid tackle to stop a Matheus Nunes breakaway.
11' Fabinho snaps into action to win the ball just inside the Wolves area, but his pass across could have been better.
Decent game so far.
15' Bajcetic goes into the book. Bit soft. Matheus Nunes rolled around enough to con the ref into an excessive booking.
20' Salah crosses it across the area, Nunez manages to get a faint backheel on it but it takes Jota a bit by surprise and the chance roles past the Portguese forward.
22' Hugo Bueno's hamstring is giving him issues. That's the side of the pitch that Salah is on.
He's replaced by Ait-Nouri.
32' It's not been scintillating but on the bright side, Fabinho is looking a little sharper than he has for months. Tackles better timed and he is getting himself involved. Front three all a bit isolated though.
35' Liverpool corner and Fabinho's shot is blocked.
36' Nelson Semedo booked - studs up challenge on Stefan Bajcetic.
39' That maybe should have been the opening goal.
Nunez clips in a cross and Elliott, centre of the goal, somehow heads it wide of the post. Six yards out! Should have hit the target.
45' Alexander-Arnold to Nunez, chests it to Elliott and that's a good save by Jose Sa.
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Wolves
Sarabia got a yellow card just before the break. Liverpool have edged this in terms of chances. Elliott's header probably the best of the bunch.
Back underway.
Wolves sub at the break. Sarabia replaced by Adama Traore.
48' Crunching tackle from Craig Dawson on Diogo Jota. Seems okay to continue.
53' Fabinho booked for a collision with Lemina.
56' Nunez turns provider once more and yet again, at the edge of the box, it falls to Elliott. He connects well enough but it's a relatively comfortable claim by Sa.
Stick them in the top corner lad!
59' Great challenge from Max Kilman at the edge of the area.
Takes the ball away from Diogo Jota cleanly and the reds chance is snuffed out.
Looks like it might take Jota some time to get his match sharpness back - not carved himself a decent chance yet.
63' Podence and Gomes replace Moutinho and Nunes.
66' DARWIN NUNEZ STRIKES!!!
Oh hang on - ref sent to the VAR monitor. Jota with the foul in the build up - takes out one of the defenders.
Back to 0-0.
72' VIRGIL VAN DIJK!
This one isn't going to be ruled out.
Sa saves van Dijk's first header, Jota turns it back across and van Dijk heads it in second time of asking!
77' Is right, lads!
Liverpool make it 2-0 in quick order. Tsimikas and Gakpo play a one two then the Greek goes steaming down the field - gets to the touchline, plays it back, and Salah puts the reds 2-0 up.
79' Bajcetic replaced by Henderson.
88' Nunez and Trent replaced by Firmino and James Milner.
LFC looking to make it four consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League.
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves
Better from the reds. Had a goal ruled out by VAR but then stuck at their task and got the two goals they probably deserved. Much the better side and they now have 4 straight league clean sheets, 10 points from the last 12 and are back into the top six.
Some incredibly tough games to come but Liverpool look in a better place than the last three or so months.
Elsewhere Arsenal beat Everton 4-0. Everton remain in the relegation zone having played a game more than the teams around them.
Here's some highlights of the 2-0 win.