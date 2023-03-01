Match Recap: LFC 2-0 Wolves

Liverpool play one of their games in hand tonight as they face Wolves for a FOURTH time in 2023.

The year is just two months old but the reds have already played them once in the Premier League and twice in the FA Cup since the new year arrived.

The reds lost the away Premier League fixture but knocked them out of the FA Cup 3rd round in the replay. Liverpool were lucky to escape with a draw in the Anfield cup fixture back in January.

The manner of the league defeat at the beginning of February was a tough one. The reds were fairly woeful in the 3-0 defeat at Molineux.

That result did at least spark some reaction from the reds, who are unbeaten in the three Premier League fixtures since, collecting two wins and a draw.

Klopp will hope to get back on track tonight after a poor draw at Crystal Palace. The games do not get much easier in the coming weeks - Liverpool face all of the top three in the next six weeks, as well as an away trip to Madrid.

Can Anfield illuminate the reds to three important points?

