LIVE: Man City v Liverpool

Liverpool return to action after a 16 days break and it is set to be their toughest week of the season.

The reds face trips to Chelsea before a visit from Arsenal next weekend. But first they have the small matter of an early kick off away at Man City.

After the reds comprehensive 7-0 win against Man Utd they reverted to type - losing away at Bournemouth before expectedly exiting the Champions League in a 1-0 away loss to Real Madrid.

Man City will be hoping to cut the gap to leaders Arsenal down to 5 points with a win here, but for Liverpool they are already 7 points away from the top four. The reds are 5 points behind 5th placed Newcastle who are on the same number of games.

Despite the difficulties of this season, the reds have already beaten City twice in the previous two meetings. A Community Shield victory in the late summer obviously gave the reds too much confidence in the season ahead, but the reds also collected a decent 1-0 win at Anfield in the Premier League.

It would seem almost impossible to believe that in this season, the reds could stumble so badly but be capable of beating City three times, wouldn't it? City have looked back to their best in recent weeks with Haaland revving up even further his goalscoring exploits. The reds have been rocked by losing Bajcetic for the rest of the season so the midfield is under even further pressure as it limps towards a hopeful summer rebuilding.

Follow the action from the Emptihad with us here.

Live Updates