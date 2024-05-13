As it happened: Aston Villa 3-3 LFC

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa for Jurgen Klopp's final away game as LFC manager.
The weekend brought a mathematical conclusion to the reds season, those 10 points dropped against United, Palace, Everton and West Ham scuppering any chance for a 20th Premier League title.
It is now down to Man City and Arsenal to battle it out in the final week.
The reds are guaranteed a third place finish, but Aston Villa - in their final home game - are not yet assured of Champions League football. They have a four point lead over 5th placed Spurs - so they still have a lot to play for.
The reds beat Spurs last weekend in a game that at times had some testimonial vibes. Can Liverpool produce a solid performance or are the players already thinking about their beach holidays a week today?
As it happened...
The reds have won the last three times they have visited Villa Park, twice in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup.
But there were two horror shows before that.
In December 2019, with most of the first team away at the Club World Championship - we lost 5-0 in the League Cup.
Fast forward a year and the newly crowned Premier League Champions, Liverpool, were humbled 7-2 in what ultimately turned out to be the beginning of the end for some players in Klopp's title winning squad.
After his post Spurs 'actions' will Nunez be in the side tonight, rumours are that he isn't in the starting XI.
Either way, we'll find out soon.
Joe Gomez replaces Andy Robertson. The rest is as was against Spurs last weekend.
Alisson, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Endo, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Elliott, Salah, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jones, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Bradley.
N.B. I can't stand their keeper.
Martinez, Ngoyo, Digne, Torres, Carlos, Tielemans, Luiz, Bailey, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins
Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Munroe, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Durán, Iroegbunam, Kesler-Hayden, Kellyman
We are underway.
1' Big mistake from the keeper. Elliott cross and Martinez can't hold it.
Own goal.
Liverpool 1 up
12' Villa equalise.
Watkins crosses and Tielemans is in space.
He blasts it in!
Entertaining start to this game. Liverpool doing relatively well apart from the scoreline.
26' After the world's longest VAR, a Cody Gakpo goal is given.
Good move, more poor defending from Villa.
43' Through ball to Diaby but he's skied it.
Not the first big chance Villa have missed.
A slender 2-1 lead for Liverpool who have had the better of the ball but Villa have had some solid chances.
Back to it
48' What a header!!!! Jarell Quansah heads in at the back post.
Lovely! 3-1!
53' Watkins thought he had scored but he was offside.
He still awaits his 20th goal of the season.
60' Elliott goal ruled offside. Diaz just offside in the build up.
Lots of changes
75' Szobo, Nunez, Jones, Gravenberch on.
Elliott, Gakpo, Eiaz and Endo off.
85' Chambers scores. 3-2
89' Oh dear!
Jhno Duran equalises. Liverpool gone wobbly once more.
3-3
Looking forward to this season finishing.
A lot of work for the new boss.