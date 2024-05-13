As it happened: Aston Villa 3-3 LFC

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa for Jurgen Klopp's final away game as LFC manager.

The weekend brought a mathematical conclusion to the reds season, those 10 points dropped against United, Palace, Everton and West Ham scuppering any chance for a 20th Premier League title.

It is now down to Man City and Arsenal to battle it out in the final week.

The reds are guaranteed a third place finish, but Aston Villa - in their final home game - are not yet assured of Champions League football. They have a four point lead over 5th placed Spurs - so they still have a lot to play for.

The reds beat Spurs last weekend in a game that at times had some testimonial vibes. Can Liverpool produce a solid performance or are the players already thinking about their beach holidays a week today?

As it happened...