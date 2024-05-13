As it happened: Aston Villa 3-3 LFC

| Anfield Online
Premier League
Monday 13 May 2024 - 8:00 pm
Villa Park
Aston Villa3
3Liverpool
Show Match Events
1'own goal ⚽️
⚽️ Tielemans12'
23'Gakpo ⚽️
48'Quansah ⚽️
76'↔️ Diaz off, Szoboszlai on
76'↔️ Elliott off, Jones on
76'↔️ Endo off, Gravenberch on
76'↔️ Gakpo off, Núñez on
⚽️ Durán85'
⚽️ Durán88'
Hide Match Events

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa for Jurgen Klopp's final away game as LFC manager.

The weekend brought a mathematical conclusion to the reds season, those 10 points dropped against United, Palace, Everton and West Ham scuppering any chance for a 20th Premier League title.

It is now down to Man City and Arsenal to battle it out in the final week.

The reds are guaranteed a third place finish, but Aston Villa - in their final home game - are not yet assured of Champions League football.  They have a four point lead over 5th placed Spurs - so they still have a lot to play for.

The reds beat Spurs last weekend in a game that at times had some testimonial vibes.  Can Liverpool produce a solid performance or are the players already thinking about their beach holidays a week today?

As it happened...

17:13 UK
Recent LFC record at Villa Park

The reds have won the last three times they have visited Villa Park, twice in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup.

But there were two horror shows before that.

In December 2019, with most of the first team away at the Club World Championship - we lost 5-0 in the League Cup.

Fast forward a year and the newly crowned Premier League Champions, Liverpool, were humbled 7-2 in what ultimately turned out to be the beginning of the end for some players in Klopp's title winning squad.

18:56 UK

After his post Spurs 'actions' will Nunez be in the side tonight, rumours are that he isn't in the starting XI.

Either way, we'll find out soon.

19:01 UK
Confirmed LFC team v Villa - One change

Joe Gomez replaces Andy Robertson.  The rest is as was against Spurs last weekend.

Alisson, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Endo, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Elliott, Salah, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jones, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Bradley.

19:17 UK
Aston Villa team

N.B. I can't stand their keeper.

Martinez, Ngoyo, Digne, Torres, Carlos, Tielemans, Luiz, Bailey, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Munroe, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Durán, Iroegbunam, Kesler-Hayden, Kellyman

20:01 UK
KICK OFF

We are underway.

20:03 UK
GOAL!

1' Big mistake from the keeper. Elliott cross and Martinez can't hold it.

Own goal.

Liverpool 1 up

20:14 UK
Goal!

12' Villa equalise.

Watkins crosses and Tielemans is in space.

He blasts it in!

20:19 UK

Entertaining start to this game. Liverpool doing relatively well apart from the scoreline.

20:26 UK
GOAL

26' After the world's longest VAR, a Cody Gakpo goal is given.

Good move, more poor defending from Villa.

20:43 UK
Big chance

43' Through ball to Diaby but he's skied it.

Not the first big chance Villa have missed.

20:54 UK
HALF TIME

A slender 2-1 lead for Liverpool who have had the better of the ball but Villa have had some solid chances.

21:08 UK
SECOND HALF

Back to it

21:10 UK
GOAL!

48' What a header!!!! Jarell Quansah heads in at the back post.

Lovely! 3-1!

21:15 UK
Villa offside

53' Watkins thought he had scored but he was offside.

He still awaits his 20th goal of the season.

21:21 UK
Diaz offside

60' Elliott goal ruled offside. Diaz just offside in the build up.

21:37 UK
Sub time

Lots of changes

75' Szobo, Nunez, Jones, Gravenberch on.

Elliott, Gakpo, Eiaz and Endo off.

21:50 UK
Goal

85' Chambers scores. 3-2

21:51 UK
Goal

89' Oh dear!

Jhno Duran equalises. Liverpool gone wobbly once more.

22:02 UK
FULL TIME

3-3

Looking forward to this season finishing.

A lot of work for the new boss.



    Leave a Reply

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.