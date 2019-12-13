Klopp extends his LFC contract until 2024 – ‘It just feels right’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp today announced a renewed contract extension that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Jurgen arrived at Anfield 4 years and 2 months ago - and has now built up the highest win percentage and lowest defeat percentage since Kenny Dalglish's initial spell in charge in the mid-1980s.

The reds have won 139 of his 234 games in charge, losing just 38 times. He has taken the club to 3 major European finals and a Super Cup final - winning both the European Cup and UEFA Super Cup within the past 6 months.

But it is the ever elusive Premier League title that Liverpool fans will be hoping can be delivered.

Assistants Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders also extended their stays with the club.

Klopp stressed the importance of their joint decision:

Without an agreement from the boys, nothing would have happened. That’s how it is. It was always like this in my life, that I said first and foremost the assistants have to be happy and then we can talk.

The reds boss suggested it was an easy decision when asked about why he decided to commit:

It’s actually so easy but then in the end so difficult to explain maybe – because it just feels right. So far, we had an incredible journey together, each and every day felt so special. There were not only good days obviously, there were some average days involved as well; big defeats, big wins, all that stuff. But it’s really about that I wanted to stay a part of this club, that’s how it is.

Liverpool welcome Watford to Anfield tomorrow morning where no doubt there will be another big reception for the boss.

Great news.