Liverpool name 23 man World Club Cup squad

Liverpool have named a strong 23 man squad for the FIFA World Club Cup which takes place in Qatar later this month.

Both Alisson and Adrian are named in the squad, suggesting that Caoihmin Kelleher will be involved in the League Cup Quarter Final away at Aston Villa.

The reds face Aston Villa on the 17th December at 7:45pm, with our World Club cup semi-final in Qatar the following day at 5:30pm.

Youngsters Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams are all included in the World Club cup squad.

Joel Matip and Fabinho are two notable exclusions through injury.

Liverpool's games will be televised in the UK via the BBC, whilst all the tournament games will be available through the BBC Online.

Squad:

GK: Alisson, Adrian, Lonergan

D: Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Gomez, Robertson, Williams.

M: Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Milner, Keita, Elliott.

F: Firmino, Mane, Salah, Origi, Brewster,

