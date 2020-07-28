Lallana described Brighton as ‘perfect fit’ after LFC contract ends

Adam Lallana completed his signing for Brighton yesterday and has today been describing the move as the perfect fit.

The midfielder's LFC contract was due to end in June, but he signed a mini-extension until the end of the Premier League campaign.

Brighton secured their Premier League status during the post lockdown matches and the 32 year old was in the Liverpool squad at Anfield on the night the reds lifted the Premier League trophy.

Adam had spent seven seasons on the South Coast with Southampton (and a loan at Bournemouth) before he joined Brendan Rodgers Liverpool in the summer of 2014.

Speaking to the media today he had plenty of praise for Brighton boss Graham Potter.