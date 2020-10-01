Liverpool to face Ajax in Champions League group

Liverpool have been drawn in Group D in the 2020/21 Champions League group stages.

The reds are top seeds in the group for the second year running after winning the Premier League title. They will face Dutch Champions Ajax, alongside Italian club Atalanta and Denmark's Midtyllland.

There are no excessively long trips on Liverpool's itinerary as they avoided trips to Ukraine and Russia.

Elsewhere Juventus and Barcelona were drawn in the same group - giving Ronaldo and Messi a couple of games against each other to renew their rivalry, and current holders Bayern Munich were handed tricky second seeds Atletico Madrid.

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw 2020/21

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, FK Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Bruges

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros

Group H: Paris St-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

Club officials were not present for the draw due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

This year's tournament kicks off on the 20th October, and the final is on the 29th May 2021 at the Ataturk Stadium, Istanbul which was originally due to be the venue for last season's final.