Liverpool’s Nike kit launch pushed back to August 2020

Liverpool FC have confirmed today that their official partnership with Nike will begin on the 1st August.

The original date had been today, June 1st 2020, but due to the ongoing season delay the contract for the new deal has been pushed back two months.

The reds won their sixth European Cup, not to mention the European Super Cup and World Club Cup under existing kit supplier New Balance, and are heading towards a long overdue 19th title this summer.

The clubs' relationship with New Balance stretches back some seven years, but had decided to switch to Nike due to increased exposure and what they felt was a better overall financial package. The new deal should be worth around £30M a year plus significant royalties across a range of merchandise.

As a result of this two month extension, New Balance kit will be retained for the rest of the domestic season.

No confirmation has yet been made on the dates of the upcoming games, although weekend fixtures are expected to commence inside the next three weeks.

There are currently sales running on the 2019/20 kit both with LFC and with New Balance.