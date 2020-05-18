Premier League return set to move a step closer

Liverpool should have been holding their title winning celebration today, with fans congregating in the city from (likely) all four corners of the globe.

But the public health effects of the virus have placed most football in England on hiatus for the last 9 weeks.

The German Bundesliga got underway this weekend, although no crowds were permitted. However, games were held at clubs own stadiums and the general public heeded advice to stay clear of the surrounding area.

Three Liverpool loan players were back involved in the weekend's action, Marko Grujic at Hertha Berlin, Nat Phillips at Vfb Stuttgart and Taiwo Awoniyi scored for FSV Mainz 05.

The Premier League will meet today to rubber stamp proposals to increase their training which has got underway in the last week. Clubs are expected to vote on increasing training into small groups of five. The medical protocols have been circulated to all clubs in recent days.

Players are being tested twice a week to ensure that appropriate protections are in place in a plan called 'Project Restart'.

Results are expected to filter in from those tests early this week - and it is likely that there could be a handful of asymptomatic positive tests within the 20 squads and staff in the Premier League. Both Spain and Germany saw similar low numbers of players with positive tests, which resulted in those players undergoing quarantine for a further week.

The middle of June has been touted as a potential restart for the league, with completion possible before the end of July. The reds have a 25 point lead at the top of the division.

Separately, UEFA have suggested that they complete their competitions within August.

No date has yet been set for the beginning of the 2020-21 season, or the potential impact on next years European competition.