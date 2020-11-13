Salah set to miss Leicester game after positive test in Egypt

Mohammed Salah is set to miss Liverpool's game against Leicester next Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus.

The player will self isolate in Egypt after undergoing a confirmatory test by the Egyptian Football Association.

Salah reportedly attended his brother's wedding whilst in Egypt for international duty, however there is no information on when the initial test was performed and it is possible he could have picked up the virus before his departure following the game against Man City last weekend.

The Egyptian FA are keeping Liverpool updated with information but he will have to receive a negative test result before he is allowed to leave Egypt and return to Liverpool.

The player is not suffering with any symptoms.

It adds a further selection headache for Jurgen Klopp for the game against current league leaders Leicester - however it is thankfully at an area of the pitch where Liverpool do currently have a crop of available players.