UEFA and Premier League discuss plans for summer completion of tournaments

The Premier League season could be completed by July, allowing time for the large European competitions to reach their climax in August this year.

Across many European countries, the three and four week lockdowns have closed down sports across the continent, a lockdown that saw leagues first abandoned in Spain and Italy before reaching Germany and the United Kingdom.

Some northern European countries have already begun relaxing their lockdown measures with southern and central European countries planning on similar measures at the start of May.

This weekend marks 5 weeks since the Premier League took a hiatus - sparked following Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's coronavirus infection.

At a meeting on Friday, the Premier League met and discussed plans to complete the remaining 9 rounds of games (10 for four clubs) within a 40 day window.

Champions League final at end of August

There is no cut off date required to complete the league and domestic cup campaigns - and UEFA have suggested that the Champions League final could now be held at the end of August.

If clubs can complete their games by the end of July then August could be used for the remaining rounds of the Europa League and UEFA Champions League.

Many clubs have sponsorship obligations that end on the 30th June, the same date a number of players contracts are naturally due to end which could add to the difficulties involved.

A Premier League spokesperson said "in common with other businesses and industries (clubs were) working through complex planning scenarios".

"It remains our objective to complete the 2019-20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of Covid-19 develops."

German Bundesliga clubs have begun to see players return to limited training in the past two weeks, and Premier League players could return in the early part of May which would allow a potential 10-12 week period to get back to match fitness and complete the Premier League campaign.

The EFL have already advised their clubs to have players returned to training by the 16th May.

Until scientists get a real picture of the severity of the virus and true level of infection, matches will be played behind closed doors which could see an increase in games televised.

The German Bundesliga are set to discuss their plans for restarting their league on the 30th April with the German Chancellor.