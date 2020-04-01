UEFA confirm decision to further delay European football

UEFA have announced that both of their major club competitions, the Champions League and the Europa League are to be postponed until further notice.

England's domestic leagues and tournaments have already been pushed back and the traditional season ending date of June 1st has been abolished.

The Premier League is currently suspended until at least 30 April.

It seems increasingly likely that due to the coronavirus outbreak across Europe, this season could end nearer a time when the next football season would traditionally be due to start. Several options have been suggested for the following season including a 19 game mini-season for 2021/22.

Speaking to an Italian newspaper last week, the boss of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin said:

"There is a plan A, B and C. "The three options are to start again in mid-May, in June or at the end of June. "There is also the possibility of starting again at the beginning of the next (season), starting the following one later. We will see the best solution for leagues and clubs." "It's hard for me to imagine all the matches behind closed doors, but we still don't know whether we'll resume, with or without spectators. "If there was no alternative, it would be better to finish the championships."

With many European lockdowns set to be lifted across a six week period from the end of April until June, UEFA are likely to be led more by when various countries make their decisions on when to resume domestic leagues.

Four teams have qualified into the Quarter Final stage (including Atletico Madrid at Liverpool's expense three weeks ago), but four other games were halted before their 2nd leg.

Most Premier League sides have nine games left to play which could be completed within a month featuring weekend and midweek games.