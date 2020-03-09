Weekend action helps Liverpool take two strides towards 19th title

For 15 minutes on early Saturday afternoon, Liverpool were facing a situation of requiring 4 wins from their final 9 games to clinch the Premier League title.

Bournemouth's (somewhat unjust) 1-0 lead at Anfield placing further dampeners on what had been a disappointing week for reds fans.

However the weekend ended with technically a double victory for the reds. Liverpool, of course, went on to win their own game 2-1 before Man City spluttered once more in the domestic league campaign, losing to local rivals Man Utd.

Those results mean that Liverpool need just 88 points to secure a 19th title, and a first in 30 seasons.

However, it remains possible that the reds could have sewn it up before they travel to Goodison Park next Monday night. Man City face Arsenal and Burnley before the reds next game.

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at home later this month before travelling to the Etihad in early April.

100 up (and 70 goals) for Mo

Mo Salah marked his 100th league appearance for the reds and bagged his 70th goal for the club.

The Egyptian is well ahead of Fernando Torres (63), Fowler and Suarez (62) and Michael Owen (52) in his opening 100 game strike-rate.

His 70th goal also means he has scored more Premier League goals for Liverpool than any other overseas player - Luis Suarez netted a total of 69 during his time at the club.

In all competitions Salah has scored 91 times for the reds in 143 appearances making him the top goalscorer in the current squad.