Tributes paid to LFC’s record league scorer Roger Hunt

Liverpool's legendary goalscorer, and a World Cup winner with England, Roger Hunt, has passed away at the age of 83.

He died on Monday evening after a long illness.

Hunt scored 244 league goals for Liverpool, the highest of any player in the club's history and was second behind Ian Rush on the all competition goalscoring list - with 285 goals in 492 appearances.

Although he arrived just prior to Bill Shankly - joining in 1958 - his goalscoring debut happened just months before the Shankly dynasty began - and Hunt would prove a key figure in the empire building at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "Roger Hunt comes second to no-one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is clear."

Away from the reds, he was a proud World Cup winner with England. He played in every game at the 1966 tournament scoring 3 goals in 6 games as England won the World Cup for the only time to date.

Klopp added:

"To be the goalscoring catalyst of the Shankly team to actually achieve promotion and then go on to win those precious league titles and the FA Cup puts him in a bracket of LFC legends who are responsible for making us the club we are today. Not only that, he was also a World Cup winner in 1966, too. “I am told the Kop christened him 'Sir Roger' for all his achievements. A goalscorer who never stopped working to help his teammates; I believe he would have fit in well within our current team. “So, it is Sir Roger we will remember, honour and pay tribute to over the coming days.

Jan Molby referred to Ian St John his strike partner, who passed away earlier this year: "Take care of Sir Roger for us Saint. RIP Roger Hunt."

Mark Lawrenson: "Another Top Player/Gentleman has left us today..Hopefully Roger & the Saint are renewing their Brilliant Partnership wherever they may be….Love to the Hunt family…We feel your pain."

Phil Thompson: "What an awful day, the passing of my true hero who I'm glad to say became a friend. A humble man and a legend of the game. RIP Sir Roger."

YNWA, Sir Roger!