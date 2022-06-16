FIXTURES: Liverpool to start long PL season away at Fulham

Liverpool will open their Premier League campaign against a newly promoted side for the fourth year running.

The Premier League fixtures for what will be a peculiar 2022/23 season have been unveiled this morning.

The reds will travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham for the 12:30 kick off on Saturday August 6th.

Anfield will host Crystal Palace in the first home game of the season a week later.

Intensity then increases with the reds playing away at Man Utd, Everton and Chelsea within the space of 6 games in four weeks.

Due to the World Cup taking place in Qatar there will be a six-week Premier League break. This will begin following Southampton's visit to Anfield on the 12th November. Premier League games will only resume on Boxing Day - the reds are due to play away at Aston Villa.

Liverpool's final home game is against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, and the final game of the season is away to Southampton.

Klopp's men take on Man City at Anfield on October, and are at the Etihad on April Fools Day.

Full LFC 2022/23 Fixture List