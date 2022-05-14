LIVERPOOL WIN FA CUP: As it happened

So here we are - a third trip to Wembley this season for the reds and a second cup final.
It's been 10 years since the reds have been in the FA Cup Final, and 16 years since the last win.
Chelsea have been here more often in recent years. This is their third consecutive final after losing to Arsenal in 2020 and Leicester last season. In total they have won the trophy 8 times - five times since Liverpool's last win in 2006 including that 2012 final when Chelsea were victorious over the reds.
The reds have a fairly full complement of players available although Fabinho is set to miss out after suffering a hamstring injury on Tuesday night.
Liverpool are one of just four teams to have completed a League Cup and an FA Cup double before. If they win today they would be the first to complete the double twice.
Will Chelsea get revenge for their League Cup defeat? Or will the reds add another trophy to the cabinet?
Follow the action with us here.
As it happened...
It's 150 years since FA Cup competition was created. Wanderers beat Royal Engineers 1-0 in 1872 at Kennington Oval.
This is the 141st final - the competition cancelled during war years.
Liverpool have won the trophy 7 times, Chelsea 8. Both teams have also lost 7 finals.
Chelsea beat the reds 2-1 in the 2011/12 FA Cup Final.
Here's your Liverpool team
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Mane, Luis Diaz, Salah
Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip
Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho (c), Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Pulisic
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek, Ñíguez, Ziyech, Werner, Barkley
Asked about game number 60 of the season and how does he keep lifting the players.
Klopp:
"The competitions, the wins, all these things keep us going. At game 60 - a few years ago I probably would have had a breakdown at this point. Hopefully we are ready.
"We have one injury - Fabinho - that's unlucky. We can't defend with only one midfielder - we have to all defend as Chelsea are a world class team."
WE ARE UNDERWAY.
Chelsea in yellow gets us started.
4' Luis Diaz creates some space and sends the ball across the area. Thiago couldn't quite reach it!
So close!
8' Chalaboah having a nightmare here early on against Luis Diaz. Especially as the Colombian is getting into the box so quickly.
It's been a bright start from Liverpool.
9' Wonderful cross from Trent and Luis Diaz is bearing down on goal.
Ohh - he should do better there - he hits it straight at Mendy's legs.
Should be 1-0.
10' Thiago Silva was down for some treatment. Seemed in some discomfort after he was kicked by teammate Chalaboah.
18' Thiago concedes a free kick just at the corner of the penalty box.
Marcus Alonso passes the ball to Alisson.
21' Robertson goes on a run but slips as he's about to shoot and it goes over the bar.
The reds are having plenty of the ball but have not yet made their superior football count in terms of the scoreline.
23' Pulisic narrowly wide as Chelsea make a quick counter attack. Thiago Silva wasn't pressured enough in defence and unleashes a Chelsea move down the right wing.
28' Liverpool defence sliced open from Chelsea - the ball falls to Marcos Alonso but Alisson does enough to react and deny a good goalscoring chance.
31' Alisson took a bash in that challenge with Alonso. Winced in pain but the physio seems to have done his job.
Tuchel used the period to give extra instructions to his team on the touchline.
33' Mo Salah down on the centre-circle. Seems to have pulled a muscle. Jota coming on.
LFC Sub: Jota for Salah.
41' Thiago makes a mistake and Chelsea are in.
But Henderson and van Dijk combine to defend well and Lukaku can't make progress in the box.
45' Great cross by Robertson but Jota flicks that over with the outside of his boot.
45+1' Lukaku with a first time shoot but he scoops it over the crossbar.
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
A very bright start from the reds but no goals so far. Chelsea too have had opportunities from counter-attacks.
Some concern about a knock sustained to Alisson but he carried out. But more concern for Mo Salah who appeared to go down with noone near him and Diogo Jota is on to replace him.
Back underway at Wembley.
Plenty of chances in the first half. Who will take one of them in the second half?
47' It's Chelsea who have come flying out the blocks here. Confusion over an offside and Alonso drills wide, and then Alisson has to save from a Pulisic shot.
Now Chelsea have a free kick just at the edge of the area, by the touchline.
48' Alonso free kick hits the crossbar.
51' That's a great cross from Trent but it arrives at Robertson who doesn't know whether to head or chest it down.
52' Liverpool have arrived in this second half now.
Luis Diaz spins and shoots but it goes about a yard wide. Would have beaten the keeper that one.
55' Trent called into action to defend a cross on the six yard box.
Chelsea fans getting livelier.
61' Jota, at the edge of the area, hits a right footed shot across goal and it goes wide of the far post.
66' Chelsea defending in numbers and Liverpool take some time to unpick their defence there for a shot. Keita eventually has the time to try an attempt but it's saved by Mendy.
66' Kovacic replaced by N'Golo Kante.
74' James Milner replaces Naby Keita.
77' Great tackle by Trent on Pulisic inside the area.
But it's a Chelsea corner...
Caught by Alisson.
78' Nasty challenge from Reece James on Thiago. Very unpleasant. Could be bad news this.
Reece James booked. Thiago doesn't want any handshakes with him.
83' Diaz hits the outside of the post. Good attempt.
85' Milner with the cross and Robertson hits the post at the far side.
85' Ziyech comes on to replace Lukaku.
90+1' Luis Diaz curls one wide just on the 90th minute.
0-0.
We go to extra time. Again.
Just before extra time, Virgil van Dijk replaces Joel Matip.
Is underway.
97' Luis Diaz replaced by Roberto Firmino.
That's the first half of extra time done.
Will there be a hero in the last 15 minutes.
115' Azpilicueta and Loftus-Cheek replace Chalaboah and Pulisic.
Extra time part 2 underway.
111' Tsimikas replaces Robertson.
119' Chelsea have one more sub. I don't think they will bring Kepa on this time.
Thiago Silva has been cramping on. Barkley likely to come on.
119' Loftus-Cheek has only just come on but he's going off for Ross Barkley.
It's going to be a penalty shootout.
FT: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Liverpool should have taken their chances in the first half but no goals scored.
Pens at the Chelsea end.
Alonso up first for Chelsea.... SCORES.
Milner steps up... SCORES.
Azpilicueta.... POST.
Thiago.... SLOTS IT! 2-1.
Reece James.... SCORES.
Bobby Firmino... SCORES.
Ross Barley... Scores.
Alexander-Arnold steps up.... SCORES! 4-3.
Jorginho... SCORES. 4-4.
Mane's penalty saved by his international teammate.
Ziyech for Chelsea.... SCORES. 5-4.
Jota has to score this penalty... SCORES!
Alisson SAVES Mason Mount's penalty.... 5-5.
TSIMIKAS.... SCORES!!! LIVERPOOL WIN THE FA CUP!
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (6-5 on pens).
Wow. The reds have won the FA Cup!!
Firmino grabs the camera after Tsimikas' penalty goes in.
Red ribbons on the trophy. Liverpool climbing the steps at Wembley.
Always a pleasure to update the LFC Honours page on this website.
England's most decorated football club has added another trophy to the collection, and ends a 16 year wait for the FA Cup.
And there might be more to come!
