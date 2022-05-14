LIVERPOOL WIN FA CUP: As it happened

So here we are - a third trip to Wembley this season for the reds and a second cup final.

It's been 10 years since the reds have been in the FA Cup Final, and 16 years since the last win.

Chelsea have been here more often in recent years. This is their third consecutive final after losing to Arsenal in 2020 and Leicester last season. In total they have won the trophy 8 times - five times since Liverpool's last win in 2006 including that 2012 final when Chelsea were victorious over the reds.

The reds have a fairly full complement of players available although Fabinho is set to miss out after suffering a hamstring injury on Tuesday night.

Liverpool are one of just four teams to have completed a League Cup and an FA Cup double before. If they win today they would be the first to complete the double twice.

Will Chelsea get revenge for their League Cup defeat? Or will the reds add another trophy to the cabinet?

Follow the action with us here.

As it happened...