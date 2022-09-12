Liverpool release 2022-23 third kit – teal and red

Liverpool's third kit has officially gone on sale after being unveiled a week ago.



The new third kit which is available at retailers woldwide is a blend of what the club calls 'Dark Atomic Teal' and 'Rio Teal'. The piping on the cuffs and around the collar, as well as the LFC club badge and sponsor logos are 'Siren Red'.

The club introduced the kit alongside banners and flags that have made their way around Europe with supporters, and commission a new banner in the process with 97 stars on.

Nike have confirmed that both the stadium and match versions of the shirt are 100% sustainable, manufactured using 100% recycled polyester fabrics.

When the kit is worn in European competition it will feature the 'Side by Side' logo. This is an LFC partnership project aimed at using sport to support vulnerable kids in Bangkok and Senegal.

