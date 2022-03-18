Liverpool to face Benfica in Champions League – second leg at Anfield

The draw has been made for the remaining rounds of the UEFA Champions League and Liverpool have been drawn against Benfica.

Benfica finished second in their Champions League group to Bayern Munich, finishing one point ahead of Barcelona who they beat 3-0 at home.

They went on to knock Ajax out of the last 16 with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Liverpool have seen a lot of Portugese rivals Porto in recent years, but they have not played Benfica for 12 years. They last faced each other in the 2009/10 Europa League Quarter Final.

In that season, the reds lost 2-1 in the Estadio de Luz, but won 4-1 in the second leg to progress to the semi-final stage. Dirk Kuyt, Lucas Leiva and a Fernando Torres double ensured the reds won the tie.

Going a bit further back to 2005/06 - it was Benfica who knocked the reds out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage when the reds were reigning European Champions after their Istanbul heroics.

Semi-Final

The draw was also made for the semi-final with Liverpool or Benfica facing Villarreal or Bayern Munich. The reds would be at home in the first leg for this game.

And if the reds were to go all the way to the Champions League final in Paris then they would be playing in their traditional red kit. We are in the half of the draw that is classified as the home team for the final.

Quarter Final games will be played the midweek of April 5th and 12th.

The full QF draw is as follows. Teams first play at home in the 1st leg.

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Man City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool