Liverpool complete signing of Japan captain Wataru Endo

Liverpool have signed Japanese captain and former Stuttgart captain, Wataru Endo, for a fee of around £16M.

The 30 year old will wear the number 3 shirt at Anfield.

His arrival comes at the end of a week which saw two of Liverpool's targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia both move to Chelsea for a combined £165M.

Endo is described as a 'late bloomer' by Jurgen Klopp and has spent the last four years at VfB Stuttgart. He was recently handed the national captaincy to go alongside his stewardship of the German Bundesliga side.

With a career record around 40 goals in 400 appearances it seems that as a defensive midfielder and occasional centre back - he can still pop up with the occasional goal. His arrival should help clear the path for the likes of Alexis Mac Allister to take up a more advanced role than he did last week against Chelsea.

Speaking to LFC, Endo said:

It feels amazing and this is my dream. It's always [been] a dream to play [in the] Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's a dream come true for me. I play as a No.6 and I'm like a bit more of a defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organisation in the middle. I think that's my job.

The deal does still require a work permit and international clearance, which should not pose a problem, but a debut for today's game against Bournemouth may be a game too soon for the player.

Jurgen Klopp also insisted the reds remain 'active' in the transfer market which closes at the end of this month.