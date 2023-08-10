New LFC Third Kit for 2023-24 – launched on eve of season

Liverpool FC have unveiled their official purple third kit for the 2023-24 season.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Alisson Becker and Missy Bo Kearns were at the BOSS night gig in Liverpool's Olympia venue to unveil the new shirt.

Alisson took to the stage and played the guitar during a rendition of Allez, Allez, Allez.

Tomorrow marks the start of the Premier League campaign for 2023/24 but the reds will have to wait until Sunday for their first opportunity to collect points when they travel to Chelsea.

The kit features a purple ripple plattern, with black detailing on the sides, cuffs and collar.

The club will have a short pre-order period with the kit being delivered from next Thursday - the 17th August.

You can pre-order your new third kit online now