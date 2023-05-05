New Liverpool FC Home Kit for 2023/24 launch

| Anfield Online

Liverpool FC have officially unveiled their 2023/24 home kit.

The bright red kit with white collars and cuffs is similar to that used by Bill Shankly's team in his last year in charge which will be 50 years ago next season.

The kit style was then brought back 25 years ago from 1998 to 2000.

The kit goes on pre-order today with the official release date on the 18th May 2023.

Liverpool have kept the price of their kids shirts and training products the same despite mounting inflation, but have passed on an increase of £5 on to the adult shirts.

The reds will wear the new home kit for their final home game at Anfield when they take on Aston Villa on the 20th May.

Jordan Henderson added: “The new home shirt is a classic. Given the inspiration behind the design it feels iconic and a nod to the history of this great club. We’re looking forward to wearing it at Anfield for the Villa game.”

The reds promotional images for the kit have shown current players in their '70's styles'.

LFC Home Kit 2023-24 styled by Matip and Konate

You can pre-order the new Liverpool kit online here

Leave a Reply

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.