SIGNED: Liverpool sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton

Liverpool have announced the signing of Argentinian World Cup winner, Alexis Mac Allister, from Brighton.

The 24 year old midfielder had a release clause in his new Brighton deal for roughly £35M.

He has signed a five year contract with the reds. He will officially join the club on the 1st July 2023.

He began his career with Argentinos Juniors before moving to Brighton in 2019. He was immediately loaned back to South America, with more games for Argentinos Juniors and then Boca Juniors, before he returned to Brighton.

His career at Brighton really got underway during the early phases of the Covid pandemic when he hit the ground running, helping the club to some important victories.

He has had an excellent 2022/23 season for Brighton and helped them to finish in sixth place and qualify for the Europa League - in the middle of the season he was a key figure in the Argentina team that captured the World Cup in Qatar.

With the departures of Milner, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain it has been clear that the reds will need reinforcements and Mac Allister has proven Premier League experience which should help the reds in the season ahead.

He has been handed the number 10 shirt for Liverpool.

Mac Allister scored 20 times for Brighton in 112 appearances. Last season was his best to date - he scored 10 goals in his 35 Premier League appearances.

We wish him all the best and hope his move turns out to be successful.