Alexis Mac Allister wins Copa America with Argentina – Luis Diaz shines

Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister both showed their quality in the 2024 Copa America final.

It ultimately ended in victory for a 16th time for Argentina, who scored through Lautauro Martinez in extra time.

For Luis Diaz, he was trying to help Colombia to their first Copa America title in 20 years and he started the game with high energy and plenty of skill - creating the pick of Colombia's chances.

Mac Allister had to do some of the mundane stuff at times, especially as Argentina had to readjust when Leo Messi was taken off injured.

Messi had hurt himself while trying to chase the twisting and turning Luis Diaz.

Diaz's energy was sapped by the 2nd period of extra time when he was replaced, with Alexis making way just earlier in the game.

Argentina now have two consecutive Copa America titles with the 2022 World Cup sandwiched between them.

Both players, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will now head off for their summer break and are likely to join back up with Liverpool possibly around the time the Premier League campaign is getting underway.