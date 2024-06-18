LFC 2024-25 Premier League Fixtures: Reds began at Ipswich

For years Liverpool faced Norwich away for the opening game of the season - but have been handed an opening against their arch rivals Ipswich in next season's Premier League.

LFC's Premier League fixtures for 2024-25 were released at 9am this morning.

Ipswich were automatically promoted after a fantastic Championship seasons - they were the hardest side to beat in the division - losing just six times.

The reds will kick off their season at Portman Road at 12:30pm on Saturday 17th August 2024. This match will be televised in the UK on TNT Sports.

The first competitive home game for new manager Arne Slot will be against Brentford a week later before a trip to Old Trafford to face Man United.

The reds face Man City at home followed by two away games in a week against Newcastle and Everton at the start of December.

There is also a tough end to the season with Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton all in the penultimate four games of the season.

The reds end the campaign at home to Crystal Palace on the 25th May.

LFC 2024-25 Fixture List