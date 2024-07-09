LFC goalkeeper leaves and former midfielder retires

As preparations for next season continue, new manager Arne Slot has lost one of the reds long term goalkeepers.

Adrian has left the club. The 37 year old Spaniard joined the reds in 2019 from West Ham and spent five seasons at the club. Nine days after he joined, he played in the UEFA Super Cup final victory over Chelsea. He saved the 10th penalty of the shoot-out to hand the reds the trophy.

He made a total of 26 appearances for the reds in his time, although in later seasons fell behind Caoimhin Kelleher as third choice keeper.

He rejected a new contract offer and is believed to be hoping to return to his boyhood club, Real Betis, and back to Spain to see out the remainder of his career.

In a social media post he said:

“In five years you have shown me so many things. That wearing a Liverpool shirt and defending the Liverpool badge at Anfield should be added to the seven wonders of the world. “That 11 yards is nothing when it comes to winning a title. That London is really Anfield South. The Scouse accent is not difficult, it is for chosen and special people. “That tradition must be protected. That YNWA is not just an anthem, it’s a philosophy of life. Even that only three letters – K O P – can lift you up in your hardest moments.

Vitezslav Jaros will be promoted to the senior team as third choice goalkeeping backup.

Thiago Alcantara, who left the reds last month, has announced his retirement from football.

His time at Anfield was perhaps summed up by ongoing injury concerns and due to this he has decided to call it a day on his football career.

Speaking on social media, Thiago said:

'I will always be willing to give back what I have been given and I am grateful for the time I have enjoyed. “Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way. See you soon, Thiago.

We wish them both all the best in their futures.