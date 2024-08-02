Liverpool FC – 2024/25 Away Kit released

Liverpool FC have released their new 2024-25 away kit.

The black and green kit will be worn by Arne Slot's side in the upcoming season.  The colours (officially called Anthracite and Night Forest) give the kit a distinctive look with the club calling it a modern update to the green often used down the years in Liverpool away strips.

LFC Away Shirt 2024-25

It features Nike's Dri-Fit ADV technology which allows the shirt to 'breathe'.

Liverpool will wear the kit for the first time in their final US pre-season friendly against Manchester United this weekend.

The kit is available to order here.

LFC Away Kit 2024-25

