Liverpool FC – 2024/25 Away Kit released

Liverpool FC have released their new 2024-25 away kit.

The black and green kit will be worn by Arne Slot's side in the upcoming season. The colours (officially called Anthracite and Night Forest) give the kit a distinctive look with the club calling it a modern update to the green often used down the years in Liverpool away strips.

It features Nike's Dri-Fit ADV technology which allows the shirt to 'breathe'.

Liverpool will wear the kit for the first time in their final US pre-season friendly against Manchester United this weekend.

