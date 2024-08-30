Liverpool handed tough Anfield draw in Champions League

Liverpool have been handed some tricky opponents at Anfield in the new Champions League format for this upcoming season.

The draw features re-runs of past finals, with Real Madrid at home and AC Milan at the San Siro amongst the eight different clashes.

LFC UEFA CL Fixtures 24/25:

Real Madrid (H)

Leipzig (A)

Leverkusen (H)

Milan (A)

Lille (H)

PSV Eindhoven (A)

Bologna (H)

Girona (A)

The new format features 36 teams all in one league. Each team plays 8 fixtures and the top 8 teams in the league automatically progress to the last 16.

A playoff round will be held for the teams finishing between 9th and 24th to put another 8 teams through.

The advantages of finishing in the top eight are not limited to missing the playoff round, as these teams will play their 2nd leg of the last 16 at home and also be seeded against one of the playoff qualifiers.

As well as the matches against Milan and Madrid, the reds will also face Bundesliga Champions Leverkusen at Anfield which will see manager Xabi Alonso return to Anfield. The former midfielder rejected interest in the LFC management job after Jurgen Klopp announced his departure.

Fixture dates will be decided this weekend by UEFA.

Liverpool's fixtures look the toughest amongst the British clubs but time will tell when the games get underway early in the Autumn.

British clubs UEFA CL Draw 2024-25

Manchester City: Inter (H), PSG (A), Club Brugge (H), Juventus (A), Feyenoord (H), Sporting CP (A), Sparta Prague (H), Slovan Bratislava (A).

Liverpool: Real Madrid (H), Leipzig (A), Leverkusen (H), Milan (A), Lille (H), PSV Eindhoven (A), Bologna (H), Girona (A).

Arsenal: PSG (H), Inter (A), Shakhtar (H), Atalanta (A), Dinamo Zagreb (H), Sporting (A), Monaco (H), Girona (A).

Celtic: Leipzig (H), Dortmund (A), Brugge (H), Atalanta (A), Young Boys (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), S Bratislava (H), Aston Villa (A).

Aston Villa: Bayern (H), Leipzig (A), Juventus (H), Brugge (A), Celtic (H), Young Boys (A), Bologna (H), Monaco (A).