Liverpool will face Paris St Germain in Champions League last 16

Liverpool have been handed a tougher looking draw in the UEFA Champions League. The reds were handed a spot in the top half of the draw, with second place Barcelona perhaps with the easier route to the final.

The reds will face Paris St Germain in the last 16 - second leg at Anfield. Awaiting the winners in a Quarter Final will be Aston Villa or FC Brugge.

The other English side still left in, Arsenal, will face PSV. All three English sides finished inside the top 8 and therefore get the second leg at their home ground.

The ties will take place on the 4th and 12th March - the return leg coming just days ahead of the reds trip to Wembley in the League Cup final.

UEFA CL Last 16 Draw #UCLParis St-Germain v LiverpoolReal Madrid v Atletico MadridFeyenoord v Inter MilanBorussia Dortmund v LilleClub Brugge v Aston VillaPSV Eindhoven v ArsenalBayern Munich v Bayer LeverkusenBenfica v Barcelona — Anfield Online (@anfield.online) 2025-02-21T11:51:09.387Z

Liverpool have face PSG in four fixtures to date. PSG winning both times at home, Liverpool winning both times at Anfield. The reds won 1 and lost 1 in the Champions League group stage in 2018/19 - a season that ended in a sixth Champions League for the reds. Previous to that, the clubs met in a European Cup Winners Cup semi-final in 1997 with Paris making it through to the final.