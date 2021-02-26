Liverpool digest mixed Jota and Henderson injury news

Jurgen Klopp has been preparing his squad ahead of Sunday evening's game away at Sheffield United.

Liverpool's form over the past months has been relegation form but Sheffield United have even bigger problems as they lay at the foot of the table. There have been some signs of life for the Blades but they have arguably surpassed even Liverpool in terms of a fall from grace in the pandemic.

The reds have had confirmation that Jordan Henderson will miss at least 2 months of football after he underwent surgery on an adductor injury that he suffered in last weekend's Merseyside derby.

However, there has been brighter news on Diogo Jota who finally marked his return to team training this week. He will be assessed ahead of the game in terms of his fitness and Klopp will decide whether to risk him in the matchday squad.

Both James Milner and Fabinho could return to team training this weekend, although Sunday's game might arrive a little too soon for their involvement.

Jurgen said he had been happy with Jota's training so far:

"Diogo trained now twice with the team, looks very good – very good. But he was out long term so we have to see what we can do with that. But in training he looks really promising.

Liverpool are currently five points behind the surprise 4th placed package, West Ham. Klopp admitted that with 13 games left a resurgence cannot be left too long to secure Champions League football next season.

"The atmosphere is right, if I can say it like this. It means it’s appropriate, how it should be. Yes, it’s not the best atmosphere we ever had, but nothing in between us so that’s all fine. We all agree on the things we have to do, but we have good moments as well. It’s a very challenging time for this squad, you can imagine, for different reasons. But that’s how it is; in these times you have to show your real face and that’s what the boys do. During the week we work hard, we’re looking forward to the next game, the next chance for us to turn it around, to win a football game and all these kind of things.

Kick off is at 7:15 pm on Sunday evening.