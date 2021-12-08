AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool: LFC become first English club to post perfect European record

A heavily changed Liverpool side went to the San Siro, knocked Milan out of Europe, and set a new English record in the Champions League.

In the 30 years since group stages have featured, no English side has ever posted a perfect 100% record in a group.

All of this after the pundits back in August declared this the 'group of death' featuring Liverpool, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Porto. Between them, a total of 25 appearances in European Cup finals down the years.

Becker, Williams, Tsimikas, Phillips, Konaté, Morton, Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Origi, Mane Subs: Kelleher, Davies, Robertson, Matip, Dixon-Bonner, Alexander-Arnold, Norris, Fabinho, Keïta, Gomez, Bradley, Woltman

With the reds having easily qualified already as group winners, Jurgen Klopp took advantage by changing out 8 of his first team from the weekend win over Wolves. Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were retained, alongside Alisson who was handed the captaincy on his 150th appearance in a Liverpool shirt.

Tyler Morton was handed another opportunity to shine and helped control the midfield in an efficient Liverpool performance in Milan.

It was somewhat against the run of play when Fikayo Tomori scored in the 28th minute for the home side. From a corner, Minamino allowed the cross to creep in towards the inside post. This caused a scramble to clear but it only fell into the path of the Milan defender who scored from 3 yards out.

But their lead, and chance at qualification for the knockout phase, didn't last long. Mo Salah scored his 20th goal of the season, a goal that made him LFC's record goalscorer in Champions League group stages.

In the second half, Divock Origi made it two goals in two games when he proved worthy of the eventual winner. Sadio Mane had seen his shot beaten away, but only towards the Belgian striker who placed a header beyond the keeper.

Both Mane and Salah were replaced just after the hour, and in injury time Klopp even had the luxury of sending on Conor Bradley (Champions League debut) and 18 year old Max Woltman (LFC debut).

There had been good news earlier in the day too when the U19 squad secured a draw in Milan, meaning like the senior team, they too finished as group winners in their version of the UEFA Youth League.

Jurgen Klopp was, quite rightly, delighted at the final whistle:

“I don’t feel pride a lot in football because I expect good things to happen, but that fills me with a lot of prid,. "Not mainly because we won six games, but because we won this game and it was so good. We made changes but then the boys have to be confident enough to show how good they are and I saw a lot of good things tonight. "The fact we won all six games is another chapter in the history of these wonderful players in the last few years.”

The draw for the last 16 will be held on Monday lunchtime.

Group B - 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

AC Milan 1-2 LFC