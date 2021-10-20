Atletico 2-3 Liverpool: Reds powering through CL group stage

Mohamed Salah made it 11 goals in 9 games - setting a new Liverpool record for the most consecutive games scored in.

This was a pulsating clash back at the ground where not only the reds won the Champions League in 2019, but also where they lost 1-0 as the Covid pandemic began to spread around the globe.

This game was everything it wasn't supposed to be. Open.

Much has been made of Atletico's miserly approach to football under Diego Simeone, but it was a surprise to see the reds race away into a two goal lead within 13 minutes. The reds welcomed Alisson back into the side with the only change of the game from the weekend, Fabinho named on the bench.

Mo Salah struck first from the edge of the box moving past Jan Oblak in the Atleti goal. There was some debate about who got the final touch with Milner, briefly, credited with the goal before UEFA re-analysed the footage and returned it to Salah.

Whilst all this was happening the reds scored again. Naby Keita doesn't do the simple and his acrobatic swing at the ball was far too much for the home keeper to get near.

Madrid stunned but they led the fightback. The midfield three of Henderson, Milner and Keita didn't offer a huge amount of protection for the back four and Keita was rounded near the corner spot before a shot was diverted in by Antoine Griezemann. A poachers goal and the fightback was on.

Griezemann got Atletico's equaliser when he had too much time at the edge of the penalty area to drill a neat shot past the reds keeper. The Liverpool keeper had already stopped the Frenchman in a one on one but this shot was too well placed to get behind.

The reds got in at half time with the home side feeling like they would go on to collect all three points.

Fabinho was sent on to replace Keita but it hardly stemmed the flow initially.

Becker, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keïta, Mane, Salah, Firmino Subs: Adrián, Kelleher, Konaté, Tsimikas, Minamino, Phillips, Origi, Fabinho, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Williams

Five minutes into the second half, Griezemann received a straight red card. His attempt at controlling the ball by swinging his foot 5ft in the air was deemed dangerous play - especially as his studs went into Bobby Firmino's face. Cue antics by Diego Simeone and the card waving players of the Metropolitano stadium but off he went - correct decision.

Memories of the Chelsea game may have flashed in front of Liverpool's eyes, but this time the reds ensured they got all three points but it was far from straight forward.

Madrid were marginally more adventurous with ten men than Chelsea were at Anfield earlier this season but Mario Hermoso gave the reds the lifeline they needed. A ridiculous challenge in the area - barging over substitute Diogo Jota led to a Liverpool penalty.

The coolest man in the stadium, maybe the world, stepped up and slotted home the penalty. Mo Salah. King of Egypt and tonight the King of Madrid.

Jota was involved with another penalty shout at the other end. Jose Maria Gimenez went down after a touch from the Portugese player and a penalty was awarded. But replays didn't show it as much of a foul. A very soft one. And the referee was told to go and have another look at the replay.

He did and overturned his decision. No penalty.

Liverpool never looked in too much danger as they saw out the win against the Spanish champions. Full time; Diego Simeone runs down the tunnel without offering a handshake and most importantly Liverpool take a five point lead after 3 games in the Champions League group.

Klopp's summary was accurate: "The dirty three points are often the most important and they were dirty tonight. That wasn't our best football but it was an important step."

One win from the last three games guarantees qualification for the knockout stage. Excellent work from the reds.