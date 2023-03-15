Madrid 1-0 Liverpool: Reds whimper out of Champions League

Liverpool had a mountain to climb ahead of this tie but, in the end, the better team went through.

Just nine months ago Liverpool probably should have beaten Real Madrid in the Champions League final, but 9 months is a long time (just ask any expectant mother) and the Liverpool team presented tonight at the Bernabeu lacked the necessary belief.

There were midfield issues pre kick off. Both Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajcetic were out which meant that James Milner and an advanced Cody Gakpo were positioned in midfield

It was never likely to work, and it didn't.

The reds have been malfunctioning in midfield all season and the limited options available will only cement the reds impetus in the summer to sort out the central area of the pitch.

Tonight, Madrid were marginally the better side. It was nothing like the horror show of Anfield a few weeks back. It was a much staler game, although Liverpool did have a great chance to open the scoring before Mo Salah misplaced a pass to Darwin Nunez.

In the end it was Karim Benzema who got the game's only goal - a far cry from the blood and thunder seven goal thriller at Anfield.

He latched on to a perhaps fortunate Vincius pass in the second half to ensure the reds would be dispatched from the competition, yet again, by Real Madrid. Our true bogey side in this tournament.

The reds weekend Premier League game is postponed due to Fulham's FA Cup commitments so this is the reds' last game of the month. And what an April they have lined up now.

After last season, when the reds were aiming to be the Champions of Everything this season has descended into a faint quest to finish inside the top four.

A disappointing, but not unexpected, conclusion.

There are just league games left. Liverpool will have to be ready as soon as the new month arrives.

MOTM: Alisson Becker.