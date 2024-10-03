Slot’s reds sets a new pace: Liverpool 2-0 Bologna

Liverpool won their second Champions League game of the season, maintaining their 100% record so far and keeping them inside the top 8 of the 36 team league format.

It was the reds 250th fixture in the European Cup/Champions League - a tournament in which LFC are clear leaders in England with six trophies to their name.

And Arne Slot got his first taste of an Anfield European night - and the victory ensured he has had the best start of any Liverpool manager - eight victories inside his first nine games. As he openly admitted however, the reds have yet to face any top teams in the Premier League - and the fixtures will get trickier as we advance through Autumn.

This performance too was patchy. After a solid opening spell, Bologna thought they had the opener although they were offside. But Liverpool did make the most of their opening 25 minute dominance when Nunez laid the ball to Salah, who lobbed a perfectly weighted ball for Alexis Mac Allister to tap in from a couple of yards out.

Darwin Nunez also had a goal ruled out for offside - another early dart by the 25 year old Uruguayan.

Bologna ended the half strong - hitting the post and capitalising on defensive errors to test Alisson. Which they continued at the start of the second half.

But order returned, and Mo Salah scored a Kop end stunner - a curling left footer. His 49th goal and ensuring the three points went Liverpool's way.

Special mention to Dominic Szoboszlai who had arguably his best game of the season after some stuttering performances so far.

Arne Slot will now experience the wonder of the early 12:30 kick off following a European fixture. His 10th competitive game as manager - he'll be hoping to make it 9/10.

MOTM: Mohamed Salah

VIDEO: Liverpool 2-0 Bologna highlights