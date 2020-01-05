Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Reds youth side knock out Ancelotti’s first team

Liverpool's 2020 already has a landmark victory as a youthful reds side comprehensively outplayed Everton's senior team - ending their competitive season in the first week of the year.

18 year old Scouser Curtis Jones scored a sensational second half curler, beating the outstretched hands of Jordan Pickford.

Everton had a couple of chances in the first half but Adrian collected their poor finishes and the reds side gradually grew and ultimately dominated the 235th Merseyside derby.

9 changes

Klopp had kept just two players from the win over Sheffield United - 22 year old Joe Gomez and captain for the day James Milner.

But Milner had to make way early in the second half with a suspected hamstring injury - Yasser Larouchi coming on to replace him.

Nat Phillips, recently returned from a loan at Stuttgart, partnered Gomez at the back - with Neco Williams at right back.

16 year old Harvey Elliott formed part of a three pronged attack alongside Divock Origi and debutant Takumi Minamino.

Pedro Chirivella, Curtis Jones and Adam Lallana played centrally whilst Adrian took over goalkeeping duties.

Everton fans, occupying the whole of the Anfield Road end, turned their backs during the pre-match rendition of YNWA. In hindsight, they maybe should have stayed facing away from the pitch as this was an even bigger humiliation than the numerous others suffered since their last win at Anfield in September 1999.

Harvey Elliott continued to prove a menace beyond his years, whilst at the back Phillips and Williams didn't allow Richarlison much time on the ball - his frustration increasing throughout the game.

Divock Origi continued to cause real fear amongst the Everton defence, and it was his lay off to Curtis Jones who sent the ball in off the crossbar into the goal in front of the Everton fans.

Everton turned to traditional route one as they tried to salvage something from the game but they were simply outclassed by Liverpool's youngsters.

Confidence (and ability) is running high throughout Liverpool Football Club right now and the youngsters will no doubt get another chance to shine in the fourth round - the draw being made tomorrow evening.