Forest 0-1 Liverpool: Reds take four-haul trophy hunt into April

Liverpool will enter April still heavily involved in a quadruple hunt after a hard fought FA Cup Quarter Final victory away at Nottingham Forest.

The home side, still chasing a place in next seasons Premier League, were buoyed in front of a raucous City Ground on Sunday evening.

The reds had made changes, replacing three quarters of their back four and opting for Harvey Elliott to replace the missing Mo Salah up front.

And it was just the cracker that the TV schedulers will have planned when they placed this in a prime-time slot.

Low on goals yes, but not on energy in a pulsating 95 minutes of football that will have been a tougher workout than some Premier League games the reds have faced this year.

Alisson, Gomez, Tsimikas, van Dijk, Konaté, Fabinho, Keïta, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Jota, Firmino Subs: Adrián, Jones, Beck, Origi, Matip, Alcantara, Henderson, Minamino, Diaz

Alisson Becker was busier at times than he may have expected but was more than up to the job whilst Kostas Tsimikas once again proved that Liverpool have genuine cover at left back.

As so often when he plays, he was on hand to provide the eventual assist for Diogo Jota to provide the second half winner.

Liverpool had been frustrated at times and just past the hour mark Klopp made all four substitutes in one go - determined to avoid extra time and penalties in this game; the last game before a two week international break.

On came Diaz, Henderson, Thiago and Minamino - but ultimately it was the contribution of the two starters, Kostas and Diogo that sealed the win.

Forest had chances - their lack of clinical finishing the difference, and ultimately why they are in the Championship and perhaps not the Premier League already.

The home side also had a late penalty shout although replays showed that the player had dragged his foot back down over Alisson as he saw the ball shooting away from him and out of touch.

Liverpool were ultimately deserving of the win, and can look forward to a trip to Wembley to face Man City in the semi-final next month. Chelsea v Crystal Palace the other fixture.

If April and May are anything like as impressive from the reds as the last two months have been then they have a very good chance of adding to their League Cup win so far.

Very exciting times to be a red.