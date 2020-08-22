Liverpool 3-0 VfB Stuttgart: Reds step up training with first friendly

Jurgen Klopp gave a run out to 23 of his squad in a behind closed doors friendly against VfB Stuttgart.

Nat Phillips helped last season's on loan side get promoted to the Bundesliga, and they were willing opponents in today's clash near the reds training base in Austria.

A more familiar looking Liverpool first half side went into the break 2-0 up thanks to goals from Firmino (assisted by Curtis Jones) and Naby Keita - Salah and Firmino involved in the build up to Naby's strike.

Keita will be hoping that the 2020/21 season is the one he really cuts loose and cements his place inside the team after several impressive cameos in the second half of the 2019/20 title winning season.

If he can just beat back those occasional injuries he could transition into being a pivotal part of Liverpool's future success.

The depth of the squad was utilised more in the second half and it was Rhian Brewster who added the reds final goal of the day when James Milner's pass allowed the simplest of tap-ins.

First Half: Alisson, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Second Half: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Milner, Grujic, Minamino, Tsimikas, Brewster, Phillips, Hoever, Elliott, Van den Berg (69' replaced by Koumetio)

Unused Sub: Kelleher.

Goals: Firmino 15' Keita 40', Brewster 68'

New £11M left back signing, Kostas Tsimikas, was another half time arrival and he completed the full second half for his new club.

No significant dramas in the game, which was played in pretty miserable Autumnal weather, and the reds can enjoy a couple more days of training before they face Salzburg ahead of a return to England and a snappy Community Shield clash against Arsenal.

This condensed pre-season will have to take a back-seat for some players when international duty arrives - but there is now just 21 days until the opening game of the League Season.