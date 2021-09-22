Norwich 0-3 LFC: A night of positives as youngsters and squad show class

Liverpool, with nine changes from the weekend Premier League win, advanced to the last 16 of the League Cup after a comprehensive win over Norwich City.

There were goals from Divock Origi and two from Takumi Minamino in a night of positives for Jurgen Klopp's men.

16 year old Kaide Gordon made his Liverpool debut and put in a solid showing - many eyes will now be focussed on that young man's continued development. He joined the reds from Derby in a £1.1M deal back in February - a princely sum for such a young player emphasing the faith the reds have in him.

Kelleher, Bradley, Konaté, Gomez, Tsimikas, Jones, Keïta, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gordon, Minamino, Origi Subs: Adrián, Henderson, Jota, Phillips, Robertson, Morton, Balagazi

Conor Bradley at right back, and second half substitute Tyler Morton also made their first team debuts.

At the back, Konate and Gomez looked solid, with Gomez in particular called into action in one serious moment of danger.

The heavily changed reds made the perfect start when Minamino opened the account in just the fourth minute of the game.

From what is rapidly becoming Liverpool's main danger weapon - the Kostas Tsimikas corner - Divock Origi headed and the ball arrived at Minamino who fired in from a position where close ball control was required.

Norwich enjoyed a brief spell of pressure toward the end of the first half and won themselves a penalty when Bradley got the wrong side of one of the Norwich forwards. Fortunately the penalty was stopped by the legs of young Kelleher and then Joe Gomez was on hand to stop not one but two rebound attempts.

Naby Keita was replaced at half time by young Tyler Morton with the game fairly tightly balanced at 1-0 - but Liverpool powered on in a similar fashion to how they had begun the first half.

Five minutes after halftime, Origi got his own goal - heading in from a cross by Tsimikas once more.

Minamino added his second in the final minutes of the game when he latched on to a through ball from Oxlade-Chamberlain and delayed his shot just enough to free up vital space at the edge of the six yard box. Two very well taken finishes from the player who spent much of last season on loan at Southampton.

The reds will be hoping for a favourable draw in the last 16 when it is made on Wednesday evening. Liverpool have had a overly difficult run of draws in the domestic cups during Klopp's time at Anfield.