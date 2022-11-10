LFC 0-0 Derby (3-2 pens): Kelleher the penalty hero once more

Caiomhin Kelleher became the greatest penalty shootout keeper in LFC history last night when he helped Liverpool advance to the fourth round of the League Cup.

In just his 18th LFC appearance, he took part in his 4th penalty shootout and made his 4th, 5th and 6th penalty shootout saves - again another LFC record.

The reds made 11 changes for this League Cup game at Anfield against a Derby side who are pushing for Premier League promotion.

Nat Phillips and captain Joe Gomez were joined by a first full start for Calvin Ramsay and Kostas Tsimikas. Melkamu Frauendorf started up front alongside Layton Stewart and Fabio Carvalho.

Liverpool were bright throughout the game, winning the ball high up the field and showing a bit of energy that has been somewhat missing from the senior team at times this season.

But there was a lack of end quality, and Layton Stewart probably should have put the reds in the lead after a well worked 1-2 with Carvalho.

Kelleher, Ramsay, Phillips, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Clark, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Frauendorf, Stewart Subs: Adrián, Davies, Cain, Quansah, Chambers, Firmino, Elliott, Núñez, Doak

On the hour, Klopp sent on some additional firepower in the form of Nunez, Firmino and Elliott - and Elliott too had a glorious chance to win the game for the reds inside the 90 minutes.

Ben Doak, came on for his Liverpool debut too and looked lively. He has been somewhat of a star in the youth setup after his arrival from Celtic.

But the final whistle went whilst it remained 0-0 and, as is the rule for these early stages, the game headed straight to penalties; at the Anfield Road end of the stadium.

Derby instantly scored, and Liverpool saw their penalty saved. But Kelleher had three saves up his sleeve - each one getting better and better - and this even allowed Firmino the luxury of his penalty ballooning over the crossbar.

With the penalty score at 2-2 it was Harvey Elliott who could step up for the chance to fire in the winner. He did and went over immediately to celebrate with Kelleher who had made it another memorable, and record-breaking, penalty shootout.

Liverpool advance into the next round of the League Cup which means the reds now do play before Christmas, with the games pencilled in for the midweek before the 25th December.

MOTM: Can it be anybody else? Kelleher.

Match Highlights: Liverpool 0-0 Derby (3-2 pens)