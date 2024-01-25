REDS BACK TO WEMBLEY: Fulham 1-1 LFC (2-3 agg)

Liverpool are heading back to Wembley / Anfield South, for the League Cup final at the end of February.

The reds will once more take on Chelsea as we bid to win a 10th League Cup trophy.

Klopp's side held a slender 2-1 win from the first leg as they travelled to Craven Cottage for the deciding game. With a sprinkling of youngsters in the starting XI and on the bench the reds put in a fairly dominant performance, and this time scored early. Luis Diaz cutting in from the left and drilling in right footed in the 11th minute.

Fulham had their moments, especially at the end of the first half and they even grabbed an equaliser with about 15 minutes to go to make the final moments of the match a little pulsating.

However, the reds were the better side over the two legs and have their first opportunity to win silverware this season against Mauricio Pochettino's billion pound team.

In the post match interview Jurgen Klopp alluded to the result being everything and although the performance wasn't top level, at key moments in the game the reds quality shone through.

Darwin Nunez was a constant thorn in the Fulham side and they perked up once he had been substituted off just after the hour mark.

After the disappointment of last season, the reds trip to Wembley - coupled with top spot in the Premier League, is an indicator of just how much work and thought has not only gone into recruitment, but also Jurgen's coaching as he continues to work on Liverpool 2.0.

The 92 clubs of England's professional football leagues have been whittled down to 2 and the reds hope to make one more step on the 25th February.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS - Fulham 1-1 LFC (2-3 agg) League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg