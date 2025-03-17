Liverpool 1-2 Newcastle: Geordies end 70 year wait for domestic trophy in League Cup final

Newcastle United won the League Cup, the first in their history, ending a 70 year wait for domestic silverware.

Liverpool will reflect on a disappointing disjointed performance in which they were outfought and outbattled for large parts of this clash.

The reds were arguably the better side in midweek but crashed out of the Champions League after PSG equipped themselves better in the penalty shoot-out.

However, at Wembley, at the tenth time of asking Newcastle were deserved winners after a battling performance.

In the absence of Trent, Bradley and Gomez, Slot was forced into a fourth choice right back in Jarrell Quansah who does not offer anything like the same attacking impetus down the right wing with Salah.

Kelleher was chosen as goalkeeper as has been something of a tradition in recent years.

Perhaps more surprising was both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota retaining their spot in the starting line up - they have not been at their best in recent weeks and they offered very little in this game - both eventually substituted even though the reds required goals.

Dan Burn put Newcastle ahead just on the stroke of half time - a goal that was not against the run of play.

A corner was sent in and from quite some distance, Dan Burn unleashed a powerful header that drilled into the corner.

Second half and Liverpool did not respond well enough. After a goal was ruled out for offside the reds didn't learn their lessons and Isak took his goal with some skill - no wonder he has been linked with a whole host of Europe's top clubs.

Frustration was evident for Slot, and Newcastle's fans despite their two goal lead looked nervous in the stands. No wonder as they have been on the edge of silverware so many times before only for it to elude them.

On came Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Gakpo, Jones - all capable of a goal but it was Chiesa who did give the reds a brief flicker of a lifeline in injury time.

However, the comeback didn't happen and nor was it probably deserved. The Toon army held out well in the final minutes and for the first time since 1955 a domestic trophy will head back to Tyneside.

After the international break the reds return to their final 9 league games with a 12 point lead at the top and the opportunity to become the Champions of England for a joint record 20th time.

MOTM: Federico Chiesa

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 1-2 Newcastle (League Cup Final)